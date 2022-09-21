Support Local Journalism

Preston football hosted Burley in one of the highest-scoring games in recent years with Burley coming out on top with a score of 82-44 in a three-and-a-half-hour-long game.

Burley has been a power scoring team this season by putting up over 50 points every game. Preston may have lost homecoming, but won a moral victory in putting up the team’s highest score of the season.

