Preston football hosted Burley in one of the highest-scoring games in recent years with Burley coming out on top with a score of 82-44 in a three-and-a-half-hour-long game.
Burley has been a power scoring team this season by putting up over 50 points every game. Preston may have lost homecoming, but won a moral victory in putting up the team’s highest score of the season.
The game started off with Burley scoring twice with only four pass attempts. Preston answered back five minutes into the game by Karson Winder returning the ball 86 yards to set up Owen Judd on the goal line to run in a touchdown. Davon Inglet completed the two-point conversion and brought the score to 8-14.
Burley’s Ramsey Trevino followed up with a 52-yard touchdown run. Burley’s defense kept Preston’s offense from progressing over the 50-yard line and turned the ball over on downs. Preston’s kicker, Parker Cromwell, put the ball deep in Preston’s territory in an attempt for Burley to have a long drive ahead of them. Burley completed a 49-yard pass to their receiver Gatlin Bair, who set them up on the 20-yard line. Burley then scored an 18-yard touchdown pass to Bair.
The second quarter started off with Burley scoring, but Preston answered back with a drive that put up points. The scoring drive started with Kade Lords receiving, followed by Karson Winder gaining a 1st down. Judd took the ball to the goal line and Inglet scored.
Burley put up another touchdown by Bair and put the score at 44-16. Tension on the field heated to a boiling point when Burley made a late hit and roughed one of Preston’s players. Preston’s quarterback, Owen Judd intervened and an altercation occurred, resulting in the ejection of one player from each team — Judd from Preston and Burley running back Noah Strunk.
Winder took over as quarterback and completed a touchdown. Burley answered back again. Preston’s Kaden Larsen completed a 57-yard pass and set up put up Winder to score. Preston then completed the two-point conversion. With Preston on a roll, Inglet intercepted Burley’s pass and set up Preston’s offense. Winder gained a first down with a keeper for 26 yards and Kade Lords scored for Preston and put the score at 52-36.
“I want to give credit to OJ. Before everything happened, he was throwing the rock good,” said Larsen. “I’m really proud of Karson Winder for stepping up the way he did. He came in and executed plays, took some shots, and managed to get back up and he really helped out the team. Also, Kade Lords he made some good plays. I just really love these guys.”
Burley ended the first half with two more touchdowns and a score of 66-36. Burley also collected eight penalty flags in the first half alone.
The second half started off with a touchdown from Burley. Burley got another personal foul for targeting on a hit directly into Preston quarterback’s chin, pushing Burley’s total penalty yardage over 100.
Back on offense, Trayce Stone completed a first down but two plays later, Burley intercepted the ball and scored on the next play with a 55-yard run for their final touchdown.
Preston’s offense set up a drive by completion to Lords, followed by Inglet and Tayden Edwards took the ball on the 13-yard line. Winder completed for a touchdown and put the score and Inglet completed a two-point conversion to put the final score at 82-44.
Preston ended the game with 364 total yards with their offense passing. Judd had 12 out of 23 attempts for 97 yards. Winder had 10 out 22 attempts and 235 yards collected. Winder’s longest pass was 52 yards to Larsen.
“It was a little rough if you look at the scoreboard, but the scoreboard doesn’t show everything. We didn’t stop fighting,” said Winder. “We kept putting points up. Those boys were working their hearts out too. I got to give credit to my receivers, they made some tough catches. My offensive line was doing really well against a tough defense. They were giving me lots of time in the pocket, but it was Burley’s defense that just took us out of the game. All we can do is get better for next week.”
Receiving yards were collected by Kade Lords with 6 catches, 2 touchdowns, 3 conversions, with a total of 121 yards. Lords longest catch was 39 yards. Inglet collected 21 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 conversion, and a total of 21 yards. Larsen caught 4 times, 1 touchdown, 3 conversations and 127 yards total. Winder caught four times for 24 yards. Trayce Stone had 9 yards for 2 catches and 1 conversion. Knapp had 1 catch for 30 yards and 1 touchdown.
“Burley is a really good opponent. They have a really good player (Bair) who is going to go on to play in a top five program. Our offense played well and put up a lot of points, held our block, did our assignments but just not enough to catch up,” said Larsen. “Even though we came up short, we will bounce back for next week and go for the win against Madison.”
Rushing stats had Winder at 22 rushes and 58 yards. Judd 6 for 18 yards, Edwards 4 for 4 yards, and Carson Brackin for 1.
Defensive stats saw Inglet 3 total tackles and one interception. Lords collected 5 tackles, Larsen Parker Bodily, Brenten Hough, Derek Pitcher, Caiden Leetham, Devin Pitcher each had a tackle. Winder collected 8 total tackles, Mason Blad collect 3 tackles and defended 2 passes. Jaxon Merrill collected 6 tackles, Zabian Mendoza had 2 tackles. Brackin Ward collected 6 tackles, and Ayden Reynolds had 2 tackles one of which was for a loss of yards against Burley.
Burley played an impressive game not only on the scoreboard, but with their stats. Their quarterback Caleb Loveland had 19 out of 33 attempts for a total of 367 yards and 8 touchdown passes. He also had 6 carries for 95 yards. Ramsey Trevino had 4 carries for 84 yards. Mack Jensen had 4 carries for 64 yards, and Gatlin Bair had 6 passes and 6 touchdowns and 161 yards. The Burley team did collect 12 penalty flags for a total of 120 yards lost.
Next up for Preston, they will travel to Rexburg on Friday and play against Madison High School.