Just under 20 homes in the Glendale area spent Monday night without water when a leak was discovered in Preston City’s main water line.
An area resident walking her dog on the Cub River Road at the forest boundary line noticed the leak and reported it to city personnel around 2 p.m. on Monday. City officials turned water out of the line until repairs could be made by Facer Excavation on Tuesday morning.
The leak was on a hillside near the cattle guard by the corrals used by the cattle association, said Preston City Public Works director John Balls.
Monday evening, Mayor Dan Keller notified Preston residents via Facebook about the leak, and assured them that the city’s water tanks were completely full.
“There will be adequate water for the community until the line is repaired,” he said.