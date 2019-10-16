(Editorial Note: Part 129 of a series of further development of Franklin county. Sources: Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Franklin County Citizen, issues of 1919, 1930's, 1940's' ; Cache Valley Clarion issues; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart.)
During the early years of settlement the city of Franklin blossomed. As the population spread to the north it diminished in governing strength and power was moved first to Oxford and later to Preston as the county seat. There had been some concern on the part of the founding fathers about the 'evil' influence' that was coming to their youth in the form of billiard/pool halls.
The civic leaders of the area and the owners and managers of the billiard establishments must have arrived at an amicable agreement because, in the fall of 1919, the Franklin County Citizen announced the opening of a new hall. “A new pool hall will be opened next Saturday night in the old Lennox hotel building, one side will be occupied by Mr. Holt the barber, and the pool hall by Mr. Bowen who was the catcher on the Preston (baseball) team the past year.” This location may be in Franklin since a Lennox family were part of the fort in Franklin's beginnings.
Franklin had more than one pool hall. An old picture of a single, lonely building is described as being built as a store, used as a spot for billiards for a short time, then purchased and was once again a grocery store. Later a different owner built a post office on the side of the structure. It later burned down. Definitely this was a building of multiple functions.
According to memories of Bill Head, Ralph Gayman and Bill Woods managed pool halls in a couple of the saloons on Preston's Main street as the 20th Century began. Two businesses that were part of the Preston entertainment scene for many years were the Idaho Billiards and the Owl. In early years the Idaho was owned by George Johnson. Idaho Billiards was located at 56 South Main, currently being used by the Franklin County Funeral Home. Dick Tufts and his brother Lee were early managers of this hall. They also had a hall in Montpelier. The sports who played billiards at that time still have memories of Dick Tufts.
Owl Billiards occupies the space that had been Tippets Hardware Store on Main Street. It sill does. It was opened by Charles 'Tillie' Olsen of Logan and managed by Don Burnham, later by Darrell 'Dick' Farnes.
Another pool hall during the 30's was the Stag Billiard Hall, managed by Roland Swenson. The address for that establishment was 26 North Main, on the east side of the street, approximately where the Grace Fellowship Church has its meetings now.
All three: the Stag, the Idaho Billiards and The Owl featured advertising in the newspaper during the 1930's and 40's. They were shops for sporting goods, depending on the season. Fishing gear: rods, reels, bait, flies, sinkers, the works were available, as was all a hunter could desire in the way of ammunition for any hunting season. Shotgun shells when it was grouse, pheasant or duck season. Heavier stuff when it was needed for elk, bear and deer. Rifles and shotguns. This was where a person bought their licenses, their tags or stamps needed for a legal hunt. Beer was for sale, the owners applied for licenses from the county. Tickets, called cards, were available for the fans of the local boxing and wrestling bouts held at various locations in the county.
These three businesses also featured guest cueists (professional players from across the nation) who would display their skills in executing methods to solve some of the problems that could occur in a game of billiards. Some of these guests claimed championship titles in the billiard world. There is much more to this game than the word 'pool' would indicate. Billiards, snooker, three cushion, pocket billiards - and nations vie to claim the birth of the game.