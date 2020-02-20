Preston School District is asking its patrons to renew a plant facility levy for $4.5 million over the next five years, on March 10.
The levy is exactly the same as one that was approved in 2015, said district Superintendent Mar Gee. It will raise $900,000 each year for the next five years.
To answer questions and explain the district's need for the levy and what the funds will be used for, the district's board of trustees is holding a public meeting March 4, at 7 p.m. in the Preston High School's Library.
Projects the new levy will fund if approved are:
• update to the old classrooms and office spaces at Preston High School
• resurfacing of the bus parking area and junior high west lot
• air conditioning installed at Preston Junior High (PJH)
• replacement of bleachers at PJH
• an addition to the music room at PJH
• resurfacing the track surface at PHS
• redo the high school soccer field
• add classrooms to PJH
• add parking areas around PJH
• replace HVAC system in old section of PHS
• roofing at PHS
• replace HVAC system in old section of Pioneer Elementary
• Remodeling the office of the Oakwood Elementary
• Interior door and lock updates at PHS, PJH and Pioneer Elementary
The past levy paid for the following projects, some of which are still in progress:
Completed:
• Preston High School Addition: three standard classrooms, one CNA/EMT/EMR classroom, football field concession stand, district technology offices and
• Pioneer Elementary Addition: (new gymnasium, eight standard classrooms, two multipurpose teacher meeting rooms, new main office, remodeled cafeteria, new kitchen
In progress:
• PHS football field concourse and press box
• PHS stadium seating
• Oakwood Elementary pod remodel