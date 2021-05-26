Two candidates presented themselves to the trustees of the Preston School Board at their board meeting: Susan Yardley, and Sam Bowles.
Yardley, of Franklin, is the mother of four who have graduated from Preston High School. Her first grandchild will attend the school next fall. Prior to raising her family, she also attended Utah State University and studied accounting. She thinks the schools in the district are wonderful and can’t think of anything she would change, she told them.
Bowles said he has four grandchildren attending school in the district. He was approached many years ago to serve on the board, but passed due to the demands of raising a family. “I think we have a good thing going. “I don’t know that I’ve been that involved. to know anything different than things are going along well,” he said.
He did note that he has heard through one of his employees that the district is very helpful with a son who struggles with school.
“I want to continue on with the legacy Preston schools have,” he said.
The board will visit with both candidates and appoint one of them to the position vacated recently by former trustee Brooke Palmer.
The district then listened to Superintendent Marc Gee explain what he found regarding the pros and cons of the trimester/semester schedules. After discussing the subject with officials of the Box Elder District,
“What it comes down to is … a schedule is more about priorities than it is about student achievement. Neither schedule will preclude what the students do, a schedule just changes when they do it,” he said. “What all studies say, is the element with the most impact is the quality of teacher?” He told the board to decide what their priorities, goals and vision for the district were, then decide which schedule best supported that vision.
One board member had heard from a patron that the trimester schedule “wrecks the art programs, especially music.” However, Gee, who grew up in a trimester system, said he noticed that there were more opportunities available to him to experience.
The board decided to determine their own goals, then take up the question of the scheduling again.
The district is also providing each teacher $350 for classroom supplies.
Board members also discussed the district’s policy regarding films show in classrooms. The concern was that some films contain material commonly rated “R.”
“I just can’t think that there’s not a better way to teach those principles,” said trustee Dax Keller. Trustee Darren Cole raised similar concerns.
“I know of many homes that don’t allow (r-rated films) in their home, so I don’t know why we should be showing it in school,” said Keller.
It was noted that some literary films, such as Shakespeare’s “MacBeth” and WWII films, such as “Schindler’s List” have been rated “R.”
“If there is a lesson to be learned in that particular film, then there should be another lesson that can teach it,” said Gee.
The board decided to see how a no R-rated film policy would impact the materials currently being used in the high school, then decide what to do.
Currently, if a student or parent does not feel the curriculum is appropriate, they are free to not participate and can expect an alternative activity to learn the subject matter. Trustee Kayla Roberts felt the district’s current policy addresses the concern sufficiently.
The district was then informed that the Bright Fund will provide $27,587 for teaching the arts.
In other business, the district has turned overseeing of all fund-raising efforts for the various programs in the district over to the Preston Education Foundation. Donations received by the entity are tax-deductible. The foundation will coordinate all fundraisers, from the sale of chocolate bars to the booster club.
It is also in the process of determining a Request for Qualifications for a Construction manager as General Contractor, which would be hired to help the district work through the remodeling of the old part of the high school.