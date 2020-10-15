In an effort to maintain in-class instruction in spite of the increased numbers of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in Franklin County, the Preston School District has adopted new, temporary regulations, said superintendent Marc Gee.
The following adjustments have been made following input from county commissioners, Franklin County Medical Center, Southeast Idaho Public Health, and parents.
1- Masks required for students at PHS, FCHS, and PJH at all times unless eating or as instructed by a teacher or administrator. Teachers and administrators may make allowances for students in their environments to remove their masks if social distancing of 6 feet can be maintained. (exceptions only for medical conditions presented by parents, approved by admin) Parents should plan to supply the masks for their students. If that is not possible, cloth or disposable masks can be provided.
2- Masks required for students when participating in group activities and when in close proximity at Oakwood Elementary and Pioneer Elementary as directed by their teacher (exceptions only for medical conditions presented by parents, approved by admin)
3- Masks will be required for students riding busses, including extra-curricular busses or vans.
4- Students who are found to be in within six feet for 15 minutes or more to other students with a positive COVID test will be required to remain home for 10 days after last exposure (staying at school will not be an option)
Exception: Negative nasal swab/PCR/antigen (not antibody) test will allow students to return to regular participation as long as symptoms are not persisting (this test is only valid after 7 days from most recent exposure).
5- Students who are required to remain home as a result will not have absences counted against them, however, they will be responsible for work that was prepared by the teacher during that time. (Student attendance at FCHS will continue to be monitored according to their regular plans)
6- Staff members are expected to wear a mask unless 6 feet of separation can be maintained. As teachers are giving instruction they may need to do so without a mask.
7- Volunteers and guests coming into the school will be required to wear a mask if proceeding past the office.
8- Extra-curricular considerations
• Parents and students are aware of the risks and will be notified if a player has tested positive on a team on which their student participates.
• Masks will be required when riding in any school vehicle (bus, van, or car).
• Masks will be required of athletes and coaches on the sidelines. (may be removed to communicate with players on the court/field etc.)
• Students quarantined (for exposure) from school can still participate in after school activities as long as they are not displaying symptoms and wear masks for all but full action practice and drills.
• Student participants will be masked whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.
Fans at extra-curricular activities
Masks are required to enter but no limiting the number of spectators will take place.
The district cites the high risk category the county is in as defined by the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department. As of today, Franklin County has 75 active cases. Yesterday, Oct. 13, there were 91.
Furthermore, 10-15% of the health care workers at FCMC are under quarantine because of COVID + testing or COVID exposure. School District Staff positivity counts are increasing.