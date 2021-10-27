It’s time, say trustees of the Preston School District. It’s time to go to the community and ask for support to give district personnel pay for personnel needed to provide students the education they need.
At present, the Preston School District is paying $5,500 per student to educate them. That is the second lowest amount per child than any district in the state, except Oneida School District, said trustee Dax Keller. And because Oneida School District does so much online, he argues Preston School District is paying the least amount per child in the state.
“There are some very clear differences,” between us and comparable area districts, Keller said, and local students are not learning what they need to know.
“We are so proud of being conservative in this area… that’s our way of doing things. But are you proud of our scores?” said Keller. “We have 76 percent of the 10th grade not at grade level in math. …We are sending out a whole lot of students into the world and work force that are not prepared.”
Teacher to student ratios are another problem, he said. “As I look at it, our class sizes are larger by up to 35 percent than districts surrounding us,” said Keller. Meeting with some of the teachers, he has learned that they are going to work at 6-6:30 a.m. and coming home at 5-5:30 p.m. and working on weekends.
“Those scores are not coming from a lack of effort. I suspect a lack of resources. We can’t expect the same results as districts where the teachers have only 17 students in their classrooms.”
The problem is with all classes of employees at the district, which is short on bus drivers, substitutes, and paraprofessionals — employees who provide support to teachers by helping individual students keep up with class courses are short. Why? The district doesn’t pay enough for the positions, they say.
If five teachers in a school end up being sick — we don’t have wiggle room, said administrators. “Not that you have to do that (supplemental levy), but you have to do something different,” said Superintendent Lance Harrison.
The reason long-time paraprofessionals like Bev Cole and Rashan Dean stay on is a simple love for the kids, said Cole. Dean addressed the board about the problem last week.
Talented teachers and concerned administrators, stretched thin by the numbers of students they work with and mandates unrelated to teaching, are not able to make sure their students are actually learning.
“We need to stop dancing around it. We need more money. If we want to keep training someone else’s principal … someone else’s administrator… we are doing it,” said Keller.
Board member Joy Christensen agreed, but added that “it will take more than dollars. Parents need to be a parent. ‘You had em’, be a parent.’” “
Kayla Roberts, another board member, and a parent of students in the district, encouraged parents to get involved. “I would suggest parents need to be more involved in the community. They are our children. Teachers can’t do it all. …in general, maybe we can step up as a community and give back…,” she said.
Last year, the district received $35,393 from local taxes of its $13,060,046 budget. The state provided $12,883,532 of the budget, said Brad Nielsen, district financial manager.
At present, the district’s payroll is “close to $1 million,” a month, said Nielson. None of the $900,000 that will come in each year for the next five years for the plant facilities levy can be used for salaries.
Nielsen also advised the district to build up its reserve fund, which is down by five percent for expenses used by the district last year. The reserve protects the district’s payroll expenses.
“It is down primarily due to enrollment numbers and decreases in enrollment numbers at the first of year,” he said.
He was commended by trustee Darren Cole for the positive auditor’s report that was recently completed.
Lawsuit
In other business, the district voted to join a multi-district lawsuit against Juule, an e-cigarette company, for specifically targeting teens. Vaping has become a problem in the district, said administrators.
“It is a concerning epidemic in Preston. We found them hidden behind soap dispensers. They are hiding them in underwear. It is definitely a problem,” said district superintendent Lance Harrison.
“Parents don’t realize that there is that much nicotine (in the e-cigarettes),” he said. “A lot of them have as much nicotine as two packs of cigarettes. ...If our 11-years-olds are doing it, we can’t wait until junior high to start (teaching about the dangers of e-cigarettes).”
There is no cost to the district to join the lawsuit. Lawyers will just take 20 percent and give the remainder to school districts to combat the problem. If we lose, there’s no cost to the district, he said.
Redistricting
To accommodate growth throughout the district, the trustees realigned the boundaries of its five areas to make sure they were all within 10 percent of each other in size.