Students in both Preston and West Side School District will hit the books again on Monday, March 30, but they won't be in classes. The state directed schools across Idaho to implement a "soft closure" at least until April 20.
"All classes K-12 will begin on Monday and will be administered mostly online. We will utilize digital platforms such as Canvas and Google Classroom," said WS district superintendent, Spencer Barzee.
Preston School District notified patrons Friday night how a "soft closure" of classes will operate beginning Monday, March 30 and running through April 20.
"This means that while we will not be holding classes in our buildings, we will be providing students with an educational experience through a home-based learning process," said superintendent Marc Gee. This temporary home-based learning model will allow students to progress, although district officials recognize it will not be flawless.
"We anticipate that this will cause varying levels of stress for families throughout the district depending on a wide variety of factors. As a district we are doing our best to prepare for this new instructional method," he said. Many of the district's teachers have experience conducting online and home-based classes. They are mentoring those teachers without that experience.
"We are asking our teachers to be patient and understanding with families as they sort through this process and would request the same from parents and students," he said.
Students will be contacted by their teachers sometime on Monday, March 30. Students in grades 6-12 will be contacted through their school email account. Parents should be copied on those emails and should contact the school if they are not. Parents of younger students will be contacted by teachers either by email or by telephone. Teachers will determine virtual office hours for which they will be available for help on assignments, as well as one-on-one video conferences or phone calls by appointment between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m,. Monday through Thursday.
Instruction will be varied. Most material will be delivered to older students through Canvas or Teams - programs currently being used by the school system for providing students with information.
Younger students will receive their materials through iStation, Gooru or Pearson Online. Parents will receive access instructions for each of these formats. If a teacher conducts a live session via video conferencing students can log in or watch the session later.
Students who do not have access to the internet should contact their teachers who will work with their parents to find the best method for getting class information to them. If a teacher cannot be reached, principals should be contacted. Several companies are offering free internet services which will be listed on the district website.
Digital devices
Laptops (except for 6th graders) will be distributed from Oakwood Elementary on Tuesday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 1. District employees will deliver forms and the laptops to the vehicles so parents to to enter buildings. Laptops are being cleaned and sanitized prior to being delivered to parents. District laptops will be loaned to parents at no cost, but parents will be required to split the cost 50/50 for any damages to the devices. Priority will be given to families without any access to any computer device in their home.
Laptops can be picked-up on:
Tuesday, March 31, from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. to families with no devices in their homes.
Tuesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. to families receiving one device
Wednesday, April 1, from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. to families requesting a second device, if they are available.
Sixth graders are requested to pick up their laptops on Tuesday, March 31, from 8 a.m. -3 p.m. at the front door of Preston Jr. High. Anyone not able to pick up the laptop on that day should contact the junior high to set an appointment.
Questions on this process can be directed to Kaylynn Hamblin at Oakwood Elementary at Kaylynn.hamblin@psd201.org or by calling 208-852-2233.
To assist parents, Preston School District will provide a Technology Help Center, beginning March 31, which will focus on how to access specific programs and troubleshooting issues with laptops provided by the district. The help center can be contacted between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Mon. - Thurs. hours may be modified depending on the volume of calls that are made. The Preston School District Help Center can be accessed by calling (208) 240-6963 or emailing psd@psd201.org. PHS vice principal Clint Peery will answer questions regarding the help center. He can be reached at clint.peery@psd201.org.
Counselor Support
Counselor support will be available throughout the closure and will be available at the following contacts:
Preston and Franklin High School Counselors
Carrie Sanders—carrie.sanders@psd201.org
Jennifer Gardner—jennifer.gardner@psd201.org
Preston Jr. High Counselor
Don Woodward—don.woodward@psd201.org
Oakwood Elementary Counselor
Ashley Geary—ashley.geary@psd201.org
Pioneer Elementary Counselor
Janell Royle—janell.royle@psd201.org
Teachers who recognize a need for counseling with any of their students may refer the student to counselors who will make contact with students and/or parents as appropriate. Counseling activities will certainly take place in a different medium than normal, but the manner of contact will be the responsibility of the counselors and students/parents involved, say school officials.