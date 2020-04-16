Board members of the Preston School District and its superintendent will meet with local hospital and regional health department representatives the week of April 30 to assess how the district meets criteria set by state officials today. They will then determine where the school year will end, in class or at home.
"We'll stay with home-based learning until April 30," said district superintendent Marc Gee. On April 15, Idaho Gov. Brad Little extended his Stay-At-Home order to April 30. Whether or not students end the school year in class or at home, "really just depends on how that disease is progressing in our region," he said.
Some parents and teachers have expressed frustrations with the current situation and want to return to class. Others say it is not worth going back because they've gotten into a rhythm at home, Gee said. "So it is balancing those perspective, the need to finish school year, and health needs," that will determine the district's final decision, he said.
Personally, Gee said he hopes kids can return to the classroom "to be able to close out the year."
Across the state, many schools are closed for the rest of the year, but in "our region," said Gee, most schools "are taking the same perspective - wait and decide."
District board members met for their monthly meeting on April 15. They approved the calendar for next year, and noted that next year's budget has already been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The state will be holding back one percent of the budget. "We think we can manage that from things we budgeted for that didn't happen. We can absorb that," said Gee, but next year, the district is anticipating up to a five percent hold back.
"We are waiting on the governor's office to determine that so we can anticipate. Economic models are showing the revenue will be way down, so they want us to be sure we still can have a balanced budget by the end of the year," said Gee.
Fortunately, he said, about $190,000 is coming into the district from the federal government "which will help us as we fill in the gap of the five percent holdback next year," he said. Five percent amounts to about $600,000 next year.
"It is welcome news that we'll be getting some of those (funds). We are still working on the procedure on getting them. It could be summer before we can see those funds."
The district plans to continue forward with its new science curriculum, but with some adjustments. "Once we hear how the the five percent hold back will be, we may have to make an adjustment. Maybe we will split it up between two years or between grades. We won't make those decisions till the state lets us know," he said.
On a better note, the districted was pleased to hear that the principal amount of its Bright Fund has grown from $500,000 to $650,00 since it was invested with the Idaho Community Foundation about four years ago. This year, it yield $27,653 for the arts programs in the Preston School District. The fund was bequeathed to the district about 25 years ago by Robert Bright for the purpose of promoting the arts in Preston schools.
"We'll be watching that because with the economic situation, that (interest) will be affected. That additional principal helps us better weather storms as they come," said Gee.
The trustees held the meeting in its regular location, but also opened it up to those who requested to attend virtually, through Microsoft Outlook's Teams app. One person attended the the physical meeting. One of the board members attended via Teams. The meeting was also recorded and may be requested by contacting the district, said Gee.