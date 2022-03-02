Residents in the Preston School District have an opportunity to vote on March 8, regarding a supplemental levy election, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at designated Franklin County precinct and polling places.
According to district officials, the purpose of the supplemental levy is to fund needed student programs and staffing resources that are currently not funded or are significantly underfunded.
They include student interventions, curriculum and student assessments, classified staff wages, certified math coaching, professional development, English language support, and special education.
Supplemental levies are a property tax available to school districts for general operating expenses. They can be used to offset reductions in state and federal funding or strengthen and enhance existing student programs.
Last year, 93 of 115 Idaho school districts were operating with a supplemental levy, including the West Side School District. Many of these levies have been in place for numerous years.
Idaho has ranked last or next to last in educational spending per student compared to the rest of the country for several years, and the Preston School District has operated with less funding per student than the state average. Last year, the national average spent was $14,243 per student, Idaho spent an average of $7,833 per student and the Preston School District spent an average of $5,531 per student, according to state district officials. Classified staff wages are in the $9 per hour range.
Supplemental levies have become more widespread in Idaho as state and federal funding has lagged behind what is needed to support students. Districts have used levy funding to pay for textbooks, supplies, technology, salaries, special services, student programs, transportation, etc.
Attendees of public hearings organized by the Preston School District last month were told that the district has operated without the aid of a supplemental levy for years, but that the recent economic inflation has resulted in significant increases in labor, insurance, and program costs. State funding has not increased to match. While some federal funding has increased, these funds are restricted for specific programs and areas and often cannot be utilized where needed most.
Through this levy, Preston School District seeks $744,400 each year for two years. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $88.16 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year, based on current conditions.
“I appreciate the community’s support of student learning and success,” said Dr. Lance Harrison, district superintendent.