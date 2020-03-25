During their March meeting, Preston School District’s board of trustees were apprised that teachers are preparing to take their classes online in the event coronavirus concerns keep kids out of class.
“All teachers are working on curriculum that can be delivered to parents,” said district superintendent Marc Gee. They are utilizing Canvas, a system already in place at Preston High School and Preston Junior High. Mastery classes are already internet-based.
At the elementary level, teachers are trying to stay away from creating packets of information for each child due to the logistics of such an effort. Some programs, such as math and reading can already be accessed online from home, as well.
The district will decide, Thursday, March 26, whether or not classes will resume in-school on Monday, March 30 or not.
If classes are not, a system will be also developed to provide school lunch Mondays — Thursdays for district children, ages 1-18, for free.
“It will be distributed in a grab and go situation,” but exactly where those meals would be available was yet to be determined, Gee said. He invited district patrons to respond to a survey available on the district’s website to gather interest levels in the lunch program.
The survey is also intended to help the district determine the level of assistance families will need to help their children continue to learn online. “Parents need to think about how to schedule work with the devices they have,” he said. The district is considering sending personal devices home based on need, and are talking to Diret Communications to set up some hotspots in town where materials from school may be downloaded.
Classes requiring hands-on instruction are being discussed as well, in regards to how to accommodate students.
The district also noted that the levy they asked their patrons to vote for on March 10, passed. Of the 1,291 votes that were cast, 837 were for the levy, 454 were against. They levy is like one that is just ending, and will provide $900,000 over a period of five years.
Each precinct in the school district approved the levy except Mapleton. There, 45 of the 75 voters disapproved of the levy. Then in Mink Creek, the votes were almost evenly split, 27 for-20 against, and in Worm Creek, the votes were 47 for-29 against. The rest of the district’s 14 precincts voted for the levy by two and three times as many as noted against.