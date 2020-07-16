It is currently planned for school to resume in the Preston School District in August with normal face to face instruction.
“Our overarching goal is to have students at school, working directly with teachers as much as is possible. All of our plans are designed to maximize the amount of time students can be in school together with their teachers" states a survey that has been sent out to patrons, seeking their input on a plan that was presented to the school board on July 15.
The plan was created by teachers and administrators, and approved by the school board.
"Now its out to parents and patrons for input and suggestions," said district superintendent Marc Gee. "Once we have that, we should be able to firm up a lot of the details."
The first thing to note is that while a virtual option will be available, it will be “significantly different than what was offered in the spring.” It is designed to provide an option for those at higher risk of getting sick and will be discontinued when the status of the COVID virus becomes more positive. An application process will be required to participate and some electives may not be available to grades 7-12.
Masks will be recommended for students and teachers at school and on busses, but will not be required. Other precautions for sanitation and distancing will be implemented including a more frequent cleaning and sanitation and “increased instruction, monitoring of, and opportunities for student handwashing.” Plans for handling recess are still being worked out, but “it is a priority to continue to provide students with an opportunity to exercise and play.”
If community spread of the virus increases to Category 3 or beyond the district will move to an AB schedule with half the students attending on Monday and Wednesday and the other half on Tuesday and Thursday. If the spread becomes severe the district will consider a short term closure with home based learning for all students in conjunction with state, county and city restrictions.