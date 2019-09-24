Among several issues the Preston City Council considered at their Sept. 23 meeting, naming a new planning and zoning commissioner was one of the first.
Planning and Zoning (P&Z) is a commission of six citizens from within the city, plus one who usually resides outside of city limits but within the city’s “impact area.” The P&Z does not have legal authority, but serves as an advisory body to the city council. The P&Z commissioners are named by the mayor, serve at his pleasure, and usually serve a term of six years. Some commissioners serve multiple terms.
Commissioner Scott Palmer resigned abruptly two weeks ago. Mayor Beckstead will be tasked with naming his replacement soon. The scope of the P&Z commission’s activities include zoning issues, and the application of them, as well as planning of building activities and recommending associated actions for the city council.
The council quickly passed two new business licenses. The first was for Ernestina Martinez of 66 West 1st North for My Beauty Brows, and the second one was for Randal Stocker of 435 South 1st East for Full Curl Taxidermy. The taxidermy is located in the former Off the Tracks building.
A beer and wine sales license was approved for Tattles restaurant on west Oneida.
The council authorized the payment of $300,000 toward the early retirement of the $1 million dollar loan from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The loan was for the now completed second culinary water line from the storage tanks near Glendale reservoir to the city distribution system. The purpose of the second line is to provide a redundant method of assuring an uninterrupted water supply in the event of seismic activity or other natural disasters interrupting the primary water line.
The council also authorized the refund of $1,500 to Kameron Johnson of 289 Eagle Way, for required improvement of the swale on his property.
Economic Development Manager Shawn Oliverson briefed the council on the continuing efforts to attract a firm to move to Preston. The company, which is currently located out of state, powder coats steel components, and will initially bring about 30 full-time jobs to the city, with the potential to expand the operation significantly in the future.
Another projected goal for the city is to encourage the building of a full service hotel in the city, which is moving along nicely.
Developer Cody Ralphs spoke to the council about the possibility of expanding a buried storm water run-off drainage culvert for approximately 1800 feet along 4th North, ending in Worm Creek.
The Fourth North area gets run off from as far away as the golf course, and as council member Todd Thomas said, the culvert would be a very beneficial flood mitigation and control item. City engineer Tyrell Simpson added that the drainage pipe would need to be at least 20 inches in diameter to be effective, and for future growth.
The city wants more information on the idea before making a decision to allow the storm drain or not.