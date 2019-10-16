The Indians bounced back from their setback to Canyon Ridge with a decisive victory over ninth-seeded Minico in an elimination game at home on Oct. 12. Preston traveled to Wood River on Oct. 14, a team they tied in the opening game of the season. They finished with a 3-1 loss to the second-seeded Wolverines ending their season.
At home on Oct. 12, Willian Murillo found the back of the net soon after the whistle blew. The Spartans were quick to even the score but Tucker Daley made it 2-1, and Murillo added a second goal before Garret Kelley put one in for a 4-1 lead. Preston looked to have things well in hand and chose to rest some of their starters, allowing up and coming players to gain some valuable experience.
Minico made the most of that opportunity converting on a PK and outpacing the defense to score twice, keeping them in the game 3-4 at the half.
The second half was all Preston. Dixon Alder and Kadin Reese both recorded hat tricks and were nearly joined by Murillo who had a shot ping off the crossbar. Kelley added five assists primarily from well-placed corner kicks. The Indians tightened up their defense and shut the Spartans out in the half while generating multiple dangerous opportunities on the other end.
"Offensively we played lights out as a team," said Coach Kira Mathews. "One two touches building everywhere on the field, connecting with each other, they were all on the same page. They want to keep playing. They don't want to be done."
The Indians were still missing standout defender Kollin Wing who is still out with a concussion. Daley dislocated his shoulder in the game with the River Hawks but had no issues playing in Saturday's game.
Wing’s presence was definitely missed against the Riverhawks.
“He and Ty (Miller) have a connection back there,” Matthews said. “They know when to step, they know when to drop and pull, and they read each other really well, and then you’re worrying about one less person on that backline to try and direct. And so Kollin’s solid and it will be nice to get him back when he’s ready.”
To their credit, the Indians refused to fold after facing a 3-0 deficit on Oct 9.
Nevertheless, Preston’s inability to consistently put shots on frame, coupled with a pair of defensive mistakes, was ultimately too much to overcome. Fifth-seeded Canyon Ridge scored twice in a 13-minute stretch of the first half and struck again in the 59th minute en route to a 3-2 road win over fourth-seeded Preston in the 4A District 4-5 Tournament on a cold and windy Wednesday.
The Indians scored twice in the final seven or so minutes to make things very interesting. Additionally, Preston forward Willian Murillo had a goal whistled back on an offside call during that timespan.
“Our struggle all season long has been showing up at game time ready to go, and it’s the same thing that happened today,” Matthews said. “We played a solid 15 minutes at the end of the game ... but we just didn’t show up until then. It takes us getting (angry) about how the game’s going or something to that extent for us to find some momentum and really start going. (And then) we finally hit that point where our intensity finally changes and when it does, we play phenomenal, lights out, just amazing soccer. These boys have all the ability in the world. They’ve just got to come out (and play well) in the beginning.”
Preston’s slow start proved costly against a streaking Canyon Ridge side that has won four straight matches and six of its last seven. In the process, the Riverhawks (9-5-1) avenged a 2-1 loss to the Indians (8-4-3) at home during the regular season, plus terminated Preston’s six-match unbeaten streak.
Preston pared its deficit to 3-1 in the 73rd minute on a well-taken left-footed strike by Kadin Reese from 15 yards out. The hosts dented the scoreboard again four minutes later when Cooper Lazcanotegui got free at the back post and finished from point-blank range.
“It felt really good because it was my first goal ever, because I usually play on defense. So playing wing was a new (experience), and so scoring was really cool,” Lazcanotegui said.
Preston goalkeeper Zach Burnett kept the hosts within striking distance of Canyon Ridge with a spectacular diving save to his right late in the match.
Like Murillo, Ramon Rodriguez nearly scored in the opening half. Rodriguez’s long distance effort on a free kick was parried away by the Canyon Ridge keeper for a Preston corner kick. Also in the 40 first minutes of action, Murillo played an inviting ball across the 6-yard box, but the Indians were unable to get on the end of it.