Preston attended their first meet of the season at Minico on Mar. 12. All other events have been canceled by the IHSAA through April 5 for all sports. The Indians hope for the best as the season progresses.
“Thursday was a good first meet,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “It was a typical first meet in that we saw some really good things and some areas where we can definitely improve. Both teams had a strong showing and showed some really good depth that we can continue to build on.”
The Indians earned 10 gold medals at the meet, five for the boys and five for the girls.
Sam Jeppsen took first in the 3200 m (10.37.0), Andrew Iverson in the high hurdles (15.80) and 300m hurdles (41.80), Dalton Francis in discus (113’8) and Taite Priestley in high jump (6’6).
For the girls Andie Bell was first in the 3200m (11.56.8) and 1600m (5.45.3), Kylie Larsen in the 400m (1.07.4), Preston 4x400 relay ( 4.36.4), and Akazia Knapp in discus (76’2).
Second place finishers were McKinley Scott 3200m (12.41.3), 4x400 relay (54.30), Emma Johnson triple jump (31’10) and Ashley Lowe-Anderson pole vault (7’6) for the girls and Preston 4x200 relay (1.37.0), Edison Leffler 3200m (10.39.1), Josh Harrison 800m (2.04.9), 4x100m relay (49.50), Garrett Hale 1600m (4.54.7), 4x400 relay (3.44.0) and Logan Romney pole vault (12’0) for the boys.
Preston’s bronze medal winners were Riley Reid 3200m (10.44.3), Brecker Knapp 300m hurdles (44.95), Hudson Nelson discus (100’1), Tyler Lindhardt high jump (5’10), Girls 4x200 relay (2.06.2), Alexis Harris 300m hurdles 3rd (52.80), Kylie Larsen 200m (29.20), McKinley Scott 1600m (6.09.7). Akazia Knapp shot put (26’5) and Aspen Jensen discus (70’7).
In fourth place was Wyatt Crowther 3200m (11.02.2), Garrett Hale 800m (2.08.5), Sam Jeppsen 1600m (5.02.9), Hayden Bodily discus (97’8), Taite Priestley long jump (19’7.5), Benson Palmer pole-vault (11’0), Mickayla Robertson high hurdles (17.70) and 300h (54.10), Taylor Romney 400m (1.09.7), Saige Meek 200m (29.50), Alyssa Crowther 1600m (6.24.4), Aspen Jensen shot put (25’9) and Emma Johnson long jump (13’7).
Fifth place finishers for the Indians were Kacee Jensen 100m (13.50), Alyssa Crowther 800m (2.48.7), Kacee Jensen 200m (29.60), Reynger Davidsavor 3200m (11.08.6), Augustus Thompson 300m hurdles (46.00), Josh Harrison 1600m (5.03.8) and Dalton Francis shotput (35’11).