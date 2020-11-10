Students at Preston High School usually invite local veterans to their Veterans Day assembly. Since the pandemic made that idea inadvisable, the students want to share it via YouTube. The video can be found on the high school exec council’s YouTube channel: PHS EXEC.
“We’ll have videos honoring veterans, as well as speakers from the elementary and high school in Preston, as well as musical numbers from the PHS Music Department and all of the elementary school students,” said Hannah Stephenson, student body president.
“Every year we have a Veterans’ Day Assembly to help our students recognized how important our veterans are. It is also to encourage students who are looking for future plans to consider the United States Military as an option,” she said.
