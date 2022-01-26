An important item of business for the Preston City Council on Jan. 10 was administering the Oath of Office to the recently elected officials and presenting the Certificates of Election. Todd Thomas was sworn in for a four year term and Chris Larsen for a 2 year term.
Mayor Keller read a message from previous council president Allyson Wadsworth thanking the council and the community for their support especially in light of the “medical condition that has made it impossible for me to participate like I wanted for the last few months”. She said she would miss working with the mayor, council and all city staff but fully supports Todd Thomas and Chris Larsen.
Each of the council members expressed their esteem for her and her service as did Robert Swainston on behalf of the County Commissioners. Mayor Keller then presented a framed photograph that will hang in the council room representing her legacy and be given to Wadsworth. Keller noted that she is only the third female council member in 122 years of the council’s existence.
Mayor Keller gave the traditional State of the City Address noting that the city is in “outstanding condition” both financially and in regard to employees. Some highlights of 2021 he mentioned were Preston’s status as one of the top 10 safest cities in Idaho for the second consecutive year, completion of an update to the city’s comprehensive plan (Brent Dodge), record attendance for the Festival of Lights (Allyson Wadsworth) and city rec sports programs (Todd Thomas) particularly baseball and completion of multidecade Oneida street project and airport upgrades (Terry Larson).
Emphasis for 2022 will be on three main areas. Continuing the mandatory sewer plant upgrade which is in the third year of seven years and is now funded nearly 33% by grants. Upgrades to Craner field will continue with a $225,000 grant and a multi-use rec center is being explored. The council will also continue to work with IDT to discontinue the road diet configuration.
Terry Larson was nominated and confirmed as the council president and Linda Acock was reappointed as City Clerk for another two years, Kelly Mickleson as City Treasurer and Lyle Fuller as City Attorney.
Ted Booth came before the council to discuss the options, ideas and expectations for a community rec center. Conference rooms and multi-use courts were discussed as well as materials and building in options for future growth.
Amanda Collins reported that the Environmental assessment required for grants at Craner Field has been completed and no significant impact from the planned improvements was found. The assessment was approved for the Mayor’s signature.
Business licenses were unanimously approved for Casey Judd, 421 E Eagle Way (Judd Property, LLC), Leah Thompson/Jessey Jones, 2 North State (Thorasdatter Design), and Hailey Stolp, 558 W 8th S (ES Solar).
A $250 membership to the Idaho Water Users Association was approved.
Commissioner Swainston requested the council consider allowing the county to use the city council meeting room for court purposes when necessary over the next two years while the courthouse is being remodeled.