The Indians finished the regular basketball season with a non-conference win over Burley at home on Feb. 10. As the number one seed in the 4A South East Idaho Conference, Preston awaits the winner of Tuesday’s contest between Century and Pocatello, who they will host on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. Both teams have challenged the Indians and have been consistently ranked in the top five with Preston this season, so competition for the only state berth will be fierce.
Before the game with Burley, Preston honored five basketball seniors as well as the cheer, drill and pep band seniors along with their parents.
The five seniors, Braden Hess, Gabe Hammons, Cole Harris, Treyger Shumway and Taite Priestley started the game for Preston, which jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. The surge was fueled by Hess and Hammons who combined for 15 points in the quarter.
The second quarter was the only one where the Indians did not record double digits and Burley did. Preston was outscored 9-10 but went on to strengthen their advantage in the second half and pick up their sixth straight win 56-33.
Gabe Hammons led the scoring with 16, followed by Hess who recorded 14. Brecker Knapp netted 11, Harris eight, Druw Jones five and Shumway two.
Though it was a successful senior night, Coach Tyler Jones hopes to clean up a few things for the tournament games, particularly the 14 turnovers. They will need to be sharp to prevail in the district tournament.