The Preston cross country teams swept first place out of the grasp of ten teams at the Preston Invite at the Preston Golf and Country Club on October 13th. They travel to Ross Park in Pocatello to compete with Century and Pocatello for the 4A District 5 title. The top two teams qualify for the state meet in Boise the following week.
The Preston boys scored 17 points followed by Sugar-Salem in second with 46 and Green Canyon in third with 107. Edison Leffler was first overall with a time of 16:39, Garrett Hale was second (17:03), Luke Visser third (17:23), Reynger Davidsavor fourth (17:28), Druw Jones seventh (17:46), Gage Cordner eighth (17:47), and Ty Robertson 14th (18:06).
“The boys continue run well,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “We just need to stay healthy and keep getting better for district. Our main goal this next week is to qualify for state.”
The Preston girls took first with 22 points. Soda Springs was second with 68 points and Sugar Salem third with 89 points. Mckinley Scott was first overall with a time of 19:56. Oakley Reid was second (20:05), Elly Jeppsen fifth (20:46), Angelie Scott sixth (20:50), Tenley Kirkbride eighth (20:51), Ashley Scott ninth (21:00), and Alyssa Crowther 11th (21:11).
“The girls ran great today,” Jones said. “The course was a little wet and slushy today from the rain and snow. We have had a couple freshman step us the past couple of weeks and our pack time is right around one minute. Districts will be competitive as the Pocatello girls are really strong and Century has a couple of really strong girls.”
Due to the wet conditions the end of the course was moved to drier ground making the course somewhat different than previous years.
The Preston junior high teams finished their seasons by winning the Preston Invite.
The girls were nearly perfect with 16 points and the Malad girls were second with 45. Lily Madsen led the team with a first place finish overall with a time of 12:15. Payce Jones was 2nd (12:42), Bethany Moore 3rd (12:59), Corin Leffler 4th (13:02), Ella Romney 6th (13:29), Tess Nelson 7th (13:34), and Emma Addle 11th (14:06).
The boys were challenged by West Side who finished second with 39 points just behind Preston’s 33 points. Jonathon Cole finished 2nd overall with a time of 11:15 leading the junior high boys. Rhett Schumann was 3rd (11:19), Brooks Campbell 7th (12:06), Alex Scott 9th (12:10), Ryan Burnett 12th (12:18), Daylin Leffler 14th (12:29), and Dylan Shumway 18th (12:45).
“The junior teams had great seasons and improved a lot throughout the year,” Jones said. “We are excited for the future.”