At Halliwell Park on Mar. 10, Preston was swept by Highland in a season-opening doubleheader. The Rams took the first game 11-1, and rolled to a 10-0 shutout in the nightcap. The Indians traveled to Burley on Mar. 16 (score unavailable at press time) and host a doubleheader with Bear Lake on Tuesday, Mar. 23 at 3 p.m.
The Indians just couldn’t get their bats going against the Rams last week. Highland pulled away with six runs in the fourth inning where Preston got on the board with one. The game ended in the fifth inning when the Rams put up three more for the 11-1 victory.
The second game lasted six innings with the Rams scoring in all but the fourth. To their credit, the Indians held them to just one point in three of those innings, but their bats were quiet.
Preston hopes to get in more field time as the weather warms up and that should make a big difference.