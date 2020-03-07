The Indians jumped out to a 2-8 lead in the first quarter of the state championship game with Moscow and never looked back. The Bears were largely a question mark before the contest with no common opponents with the Indians before the tournament so the strong start was welcome.
Ty Hyde opened the scoring and Preston went up 4-0 before Moscow answered with a three, and then took the lead 6-4. It was the last time the Bears led in the contest as Preston shut them down, allowing only two more points in the quarter while scoring 16.
The Indians limited Moscow to single digits in all but the final frame. After taking a 35-17 lead at the half, Preston’s intensity faltered in the third where they scored just seven points, but the Bears were unable to take advantage of the lapse, scoring only five.
Though Moscow outscored Preston 21-17 in the fourth, it was too little too late and Preston won, 59-43. Cooper Hobson was key, with four back-to-back three pointers in the first half. Unlike the Middleton game, the Indians also shot well from the charity stripe, leaving no holes for the Bears to exploit.
Hobson led the team with 17 points. Luke Smellie followed with 13 points, nine rebound and eight assists. Ty Hyde added 12 points five rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots effectively keeping Moscow out of the paint. Cole Harris’ six points in the first half were vital to Preston’s early momentum. Garrett Ward added five and Scott Dunn, Gabe Hammons and Brecker Knapp two each.