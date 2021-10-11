Preston hosted their final home game of the season and their first conference game to pitch a shutout of 32-0 against Century. Last year Preston lost 61-24 to the team, and most the players had that game imprinted on their minds.
"I think why we performed so well started on Monday because of loss against Sugar Salem. We were embarrassed and we had to make sure we didn't ever play like that again," Ashton Madson. "We also had something to prove from last year with the loss we took from Century. Tonights game was a game you won't ever forget. It was wet, cold, and miserable, but very fun to play in. I mean, we were soaked by half time and had to change our undershirts because we were all drenched. The win made it all worth it. Now we are just going to focus on playing in the dome because we have worked too hard to not get another win. This group of guys can do it."
"It was an exciting night for the seniors in their last regular season home game," said Eric Thorson, Preston's head coach. "It's great to get the win and now it's time to look forward to reaching more goals this team has. Our defense played very focused and put our offense in great positions to score."
The rain flooded the field and was a major factor throughout the game. Century took advantage and repeated to strip the ball from Preston, but Century performed a couple bad snaps and one that gave Preston a safety. Preston's win puts them at 5-2 (1-0).
The second quarter started off with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lindhardt. Owen Pearson made the extra point and put Preston 9-0 six seconds into the quarter. Emery Thorson, Ashton Madson, and Charles Iverson brought the ball down the field. Iverson ended the drive by with another touchdown. Pearson followed by completing the point after and put Preston up 16-0.
On one of the drives Ashton Madson made a first down and completed a pass with a belly flop into a lake size puddle on the south end of the field. Iverson followed up with a first down rushing play. With 1:16 left in the first half Brecker Knapp attempted a pass but the rain made the ball slick and he dropped it. Century was there to recover the ball and that made the fourth turn over due to the weather.
Century had possession and passed up the side line. Up jumped Preston's Ashton Madson for an interception and caused the third turn over for Century.
Lindhardt followed-up with a 48-yard completed pass for Preston. With 10 seconds left in the first half, Knapp passed the ball to Lindhardt as he fell into the endzone for a touchdown, putting the score 22-0. Owen Pearson completed a field goal.
Back on defense, Ashton Madson picked-off Century's pass and ran back the final touchdown that ended in a big splash as he took another bath in the huge puddle. That made the fourth interception out of Century's six turnovers of the night.
Preston has surely played well enough this season to qualify for the postseason regardless of what happens in their next two and final games of the regular season. They still have high goals set as a team though. Preston's next objective is to beat last year's district champions, Pocatello Thunder, on Friday at the dome.
Ashton Madson had an outstanding night with collecting five turn overs for Preston's defense. Two were fumble recoveries and the other three were pick, one resulting in a touchdown. Davon Inglet had an interception as well.
Preston's running backs Iverson and Emery Thorson teamed up for 174 yards on 32 carries; 92 for Iverson and 82 Thorson. On the receiving end, Lindhardt caught six passes for 139 yards.