Unless something unforeseen happens, Preston City plans to hold its annual spring clean-up from April 20 — May 1. The city council met after press time on Monday to confirm those dates.
Currently, the city plans to pick up green waste from Oneida Street south from April 20 to April 24. Waste from the north side of town will be picked up from April 27- May 1.
City crews will pick up tree trimmings and brush. Items that are prohibited include appliances, metal of all kinds, household garbage, batteries, poisons or other toxic materials, and tree stumps or major portions of trees and tree roots. If prohibited items are found with the cleanup items, they will be left at curbside by the city crews.