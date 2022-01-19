Preston and West Side squared off last Thursday and the Indians emerged victorious, 54-32. Both programs have made significant strides over the past two years.
Of the 12 contested matches, Preston won 12, to go along with its two other victories by forfeit. Micah Serr (170), Emery Thorson (195), Tavin Rigby (132), Clay Bradford (138), Caigun Keller (145), Micah Perry (220) and Jaden Perkins (160) all came through with pins for the Indians.
Perkins dispatched of Colten Gunderson in overtime. Gunderson and Perkins also went to overtime against each other in a dual last season.
“We had a good dual with West Side,” Preston head coach Doug Higley said. “Their program has improved tremendously. Most of the kids know each other pretty well, which makes it even more fun. They also have great coaches, they always show great sportsmanship.”
Thorson, a returning state medalist, was coming off a big weekend as he won five matches and placed fifth at the Rollie Lane Invitational, which is the Gem State’s biggest tournament.
“Emery wrestled great at the Rollie Lane tournament. He beat some really good wrestlers,” Higley said.
West Side got pins from Aaron McDaniel (285), Stellar Tew (113) and McKay Mumford (120) in Wednesday’s dual, plus Gavin Peterson (98) won by technical fall. West Side’s Jed Hurren outpointed Eli Hammons, 4-0, at 126 pounds.