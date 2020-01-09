Preston travels to Twin Falls Jan 9, 2020 Jan 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Photo courtesy of DAVID PRIESTLEY Photo courtesy of DAVID PRIESTLEY Photo courtesy of DAVID PRIESTLEY Photo courtesy of DAVID PRIESTLEY Photo courtesy of DAVID PRIESTLEY Photo courtesy of DAVID PRIESTLEY Photo courtesy of DAVID PRIESTLEY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In Twin Falls on Tuesday Canyon Ridge fell to Preston 68-51 extending the Indian winning streak to seven. For more be sure to check out next week's edition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Preston Twin Falls Ridge Geology Winning Streak Edition Seven Canyon Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. News Trending Today New owner has big renovation plans for Edwards Furniture building Caffe Ibis sold to longtime employee, CFO Florida woman accused of stalking makes first Logan court appearance Local high school students protest conflict with Iran City of Logan's new utility billing software creates confusion