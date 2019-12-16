The Dec. 9 meeting of the Preston City Council was the last one of the year, as the council voted to not meet on Dec. 23. The next council meeting will take place on Jan. 13, 2020.
The meeting started with the swearing in of new police officer Tyler Wilson by Chief Dan McCammon. There were a large number of citizens who were present at the ceremony, and they adjourned to the police department for a reception immediately following the swearing in. Officer Wilson was congratulated by the entire council, and Mayor Mark Beckstead. (See related story page ??????????)
Economic Development Director Shawn Oliverson discussed amendments to city ordinances regarding building permits and the construction of swales in front of homes. The details of the ordinances are printed in today's edition of the Citizen in the legal section on page 8. They include details on electronic signing of permits, permit timelines, who can approved them, sidewalks. The requirements for the construction of swales are proposed to be changed to 17" deep if filled with sod, and 19" deep if filled with 1-2" rock ,and no impermeable liner. Details are also available on page 8.
A public hearing is scheduled for the changes to the swale ordinance for Jan. 8, 2020.
Four new business licenses were rapidly approved. They are for David Larsen of 8 South State for Auralcare Hearing Centers of America who moved from 122 N. State to 8 South State; for Stockton Gunnell of 1047 S 100 W #110 Logan, Utah, for D.A. Davidson, a retirement planning company; Samual & ShaNee Boucher at 477 Oakwood Dr for I-Waves Research LLC, a personal health coaching company, and Michelle Furniss at 46 South State, for Rae’s Bake Shoppe & Café.
There followed a long and detailed presentation by Keller Associates of Pocatello about the waste water facility that the city has been mandated to substantially upgrade. Keller Associates is an engineering firm with experience in waste water issues. Both the federal EPA and the state DEQ are requiring the city to vastly improve the sewage treatment plant by 2025 or face crippling fines. An example of a similar situation was faced by Heyburn, Idaho, which was fined by the EPA $53,000 per day for failure to comply.
The main culprit in the problem is phosphorus in the effluent water, which dumps into Worm Creek and ultimately into the Bear River. Phosphorus is difficult to remove from the water, and will require a significant rebuild/replacement of the waste facility. Most of the equipment in the sewer plant has reached the end of its useful life, and is insufficient for current use. Containing phosphorus is a new requirement by the federal and state governments, and the city has until 2025 to meet the new standards.
The City of Preston’s staff and administration has contracted with Keller Associates to determine what alternatives that the city may employ, and none of them are cheap or fast. American Falls was cited as an example of how fund might be raised. The population is 4,500 and their project cost was $16.35 million. Funding came from a community development block grant of $500,000, a USDA-RD grant of $3,640,000, a Special Appropriations Grant of $235,100, an Idaho DEQ SRF Loan of $1,065, 000, a USDA-RD loan of $10,010,000 and $900,000 in city funds. That breaks down to 27% funded with grants, 68% in loans, and $5% from city funds.
Keller Associates has experience in gaining the best possible financial solutions for the city, and has dedicated significant manpower to that end. Their study is over half-way completed.
The final event of the evening was to confirm the agreements for short term tax incentives for companies that move into the city. They must provide combinations of employment opportunities and significant capital investment. The tax breaks are modest; averaging a maximum of about $5,000 per year with five years being the longest they may be granted. The formula is flexible, and not every new business will get the maximum reduction.
“The reality is that a substantial business will not only employ people, it will pay taxes that are the equivalent of about 10 single-family dwellings” said Franklin County Commissioner Boyd Burbank when the subject was being discussed at the county level several weeks ago. The three new businesses that were addressed during the meeting were Woodward Enterprises for Domino’s Pizza, Production Technologies Inc, and Day Builders Ent. doing business as Spring Up Builders. All were approved by four to zero votes by the council.
Following the votes, Calvin Sharp of Production Technologies thanked the council and mayor for the incentives and made it clear that without them his company would not be moving from its present location in Logan, Utah. He pointed out that an initial 30 employees would be joined by more in the future. He also made it clear that his business would encourage others to join them in Preston. Production Technologies does high tech powder and metal coatings for a number of businesses throughout the U.S., particularly in the solar energy fields.