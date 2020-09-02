The Lady Indians had a tough week with four losses. They host Hillcrest in their first home game today, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m., and travel to Pocatello for the Peg Peterson tournament on Friday, Sept. 4-5.
At Highland in Pocatello on Aug. 26, the Indians faced Skyline and Highland. As part of the COVID precautions, every other row in the stands was taped off, and seats were marked six feet apart in the open areas.
Skyline defeated Preston in three in the first matchup. The Indians were close in the first set, and were able to get a run of seven consecutive points with libero Matti Whitehead serving.
But Preston couldn’t hold on and the Grizzles came back to win 25-23.
A leg injury put Whitehead on the bench in the second set and the Indians never recovered losing the set 16-25 and then 7-25 in the last set.
The result was similar against Highland where they lost 25-12, 25-12 and 25-14.
At Star Valley on Aug. 29, Preston lost to Star Valley: 14-25, 21-25 & 13-25 and Lyman: 17-25, 14-25 & 15-25.