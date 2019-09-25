The Lady Indians hold the number two spot in district play after beating Canyon Ridge and losing to number one Wood River on Sept. 17, on the road. The Indians traveled to Burley on Sept. 24, and host Minico on Thursday, Sept. 26, beginning at 7:30 p.m. following JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. With just three games left in the regular season, if they continue to play well and stay healthy, the Indians should be in great position for the upcoming district tournament.
In an effort to serve the community, the Indians will recognize breast cancer survivors and those currently battling the disease before their home match on Thursday, Oct. 3. The team will be wearing pink and encourage spectators to join them in doing so.
Preston defeated Canyon Ridge in three 25-13, 25-17 and 25-21. Kills: Hailey Meek 11, Hailey Winward 5, Aces: Saige Meek, Blocks: Hailey Winward 4, Digs: Matti Whitehead 17, Abie Keller 14, Assists: Hannah Stephenson 23
Against Wood River the Indians took it to five games but lost in the final set. 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20 and 14-16.
“Our game against Wood River really pushed us in the right direction,” said Coach Karaska Haskell. “It was a good eye opener for us of the things that we really need to improve on as a team. We have focused that fire into energy and are looking forward to seeing them again!”
Kills: Hailey Meek 24, Abie Keller 11, Saige Meek 10, Aces: Hannah Stephenson 2, Blocks: Selyce Burnett 3, Digs: Abie Keller 18, Matti Whitehead 14, Hannah Stephenson 14, Assists: Hannah Stephenson 40.