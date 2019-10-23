The Lady Indians lost to Pocatello and defeated Jerome in the 4A 4-5 district tournament on Oct. 19. They lost to Burley on senior night in three 23-25, 22-25 and 24-26 though each match was hard fought and close.
They are still in the running for third place but must defeat Burley on Oct. 22 at Burley in a loser out game. If they win they will play the winner of the Pocatello/Twin Falls game for third place.
In Pocatello the Indians challenged their northern rivals and took it all the way to five games. They were unable to best Pocatello in the final set sending them to an elimination game with Jerome. The scores were 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25 and 9-15.
Aces: Hannah Stephenson 4 Kills: Hailey Meek 13 Blocks: Hailey Winward 5 Assists: Hannah Stephenson 31 Digs: Matti Whitehead 27
Against Jerome the Indians bounced back and won in three 25-21,25-17 and 25-13 keeping their season alive.
Aces: Hannah Stephenson 4 Kills: Abie Keller 7 Blocks: Ashlynn Sparks 6 Assists: Hannah Stephenson 18 Digs: Matti Whitehead 14
The Indians honored three seniors and their parents before the Oct. 15 match Abie Keller, Saige Meek and Ashlynn Sparks
Aces: Abie Keller 2 Kills: Hailey Meek 7, Hailey Winward 7, Abie Keller 6 Blocks: Hailey Winward 2, Hannah Stephenson 2 Digs: Abie Keller 15, Matti Whitehead 13, Dru Despain 13 & Hannah Stephenson 13 Assists: Hannah Stephenson 22