At the Elsie Bastian Invitational in May 4 in Dayton, Soda Springs topped Preston 100.5 to 100 on the girls’ side. The Pirates took fourth with 89.5 and Aberdeen third at 94.5. The Preston boys edged Soda 104.5 to 104 for first place with Bear Lake third at 80.5 and West Side placed sixth with 62. Ten teams participated in the meet.

Both Preston and West Side have district tournaments this week with West Side at Aberdeen on May 10-11 and Preston at Pocatello on May 12-13.

West Side and Preston athletes who placed in the top 10

Boys

100 Meters

4th Cage Brokens 12.10a West Side

8th Trayce Stone 12.18a Preston

200 Meters

1st Trayce Stone 23.66a PR Preston

4th Brennon Winward 24.39a PR West Side

6th Caiden Leetham 24.52a PR Preston

7th Sam Tolman 24.63a PR West Side

10th Easton Henderson 25.09a PR West Side

400 Meters

7th Jeremy Higley 54.72a Preston

8th Brennon Winward 54.80a PR West Side

9th Harrison Barton 54.89a PR Preston

10th Caiden Leetham 56.12a Preston

800 Meters

5th Bradyn Noreen 2:12.50a PR West Side

8th Joan Blancafort 2:14.58a PR Preston

10th Caleb Gee 2:16.22a PR Preston

1600 Meters

1st Ty Robertson 4:50.92a PR Preston

6th Jacob Cordner 5:07.82a PR Preston

9th Joan Blancafort 5:14.62a PR Preston

3200 Meters

1st Reynger Davidsavor 10:21.16a PR Preston

2nd Ty Robertson 10:30.10a PR Preston

6th Jacob Cordner 11:09.14a PR Preston

8th Noah Conrad 11:39.61a Preston

110m Hurdles

3rd Brennon Winward 16.37a West Side

6th Easton Henderson 17.14a West Side

8th John Anderson 18.46a Preston

300m Hurdles

5th John Anderson 46.18a Preston

9th Jacob Smith 48.02a PR Preston

4x100 Relay

4th Easton Henderson, Colten Gundersen, Sam Tolman, Cage Brokens 47.10a West Side - A

8th Terrell Gundersen, Josef Kroek, Spencer Tolman, McCoy Winward 51.27a West Side - B

9th Hazen Baird, Cayden Carlson, Austin Beagley, Colter Titensor 51.51a Preston - A

4x200 Relay

6th Trayce Stone, Caiden Leetham, Burton Bevans, Harrison Barton 1:39.18a Preston - A

7th McKay Mumford, Owen Nielsen, Neil Roberts, Garrett Taylor 1:45.58a West Side - A

8th Stetson Cleverly, Jordan Sorensen, Anson May, Kai Johnson 1:47.75a Preston - B

9th Spencer Tolman, Corbin Thompson, Samuel Yancey, Koby Telford 1:53.48a West Side - B

4x400 Relay

4th Trayce Stone, Caiden Leetham, Burton Bevans, Harrison Barton 3:45.24a Preston - A

9th Bradyn Noreen, Neil Roberts, Garrett Taylor, Samuel Yancey 4:02.89a West Side - A

Shot Put

4th Arron McDaniel 39-01.00 PR West Side

9th Freeman Sturges 34-11.00 Preston

10th Easton Shurtliff 34-10.50 West Side

Discus

3rd Easton Shurtliff 123-06 West Side

5th Ayden Reynolds 114-09 PR Preston

9th Arron McDaniel 100-00.50 West Side

High Jump

5th John Anderson 5-04.00 Preston

6th Archer Andersen 5-04.00 Preston

10th Lucas Straley 5-00.00 Preston

Pole Vault

3rd Tavin Rigby 11-00.00 Preston

5th Kimball Mueller 11-00.00 Preston

8th Ryan Parry 10-06.00 Preston

10th Jaden Perkins 10-06.00 PR Preston

11th Easton Shurtliff 10-06.00 West Side

Long Jump 

2nd Jeremy Higley 19-09.50 Preston

4th Cage Brokens 19-00.50 PR West Side

6th Jaden Perkins 18-06.00 Preston

10th Logan Tracy 17-09.50 Preston

Triple Jump 

4th Logan Tracy 39-07.00 Preston

6th Brennon Winward 38-00.00 West Side

Girls

100 Meters

3rd Brytlee Harris 14.01a Preston

5th Libby Purser 14.18a Preston

6th Macie Bloom 14.19a Preston

9th Lizzie Cole 14.39a PR Preston

10th Luna Schlegtendol 14.82a PR West Side

200 Meters

5th Tommi Henderson 28.56a PR West Side

8th Libby Purser 29.37a Preston

9th Brytlee Harris 29.54a Preston

400 Meters

3rd Aubrie Barzee 1:03.54a PR West Side

5th Aurora Mastrangelo 1:05.41a Preston

8th Keziah Westover 1:11.12a PR West Side

800 Meters

6th Keziah Westover 2:42.55a West Side

1600 Meters

3rd Tenley Kirkbride 5:44.75a PR Preston

5th Ashley Scott 5:48.87a PR Preston

3200 Meters

2nd Tenley Kirkbride 12:23.40a PR Preston

4th Ashley Scott 12:27.85a PR Preston

100m Hurdles

5th Letti Phillips 17.36a SR West Side

6th Hayven Holyoak 17.69a Preston

8th Samantha Whiteley 17.88a SR Preston

300m Hurdles

3rd Letti Phillips 50.69a West Side

4th Johanna Ebert 50.72a West Side

5th Hayven Holyoak 51.73a PR Preston

6th Hadlee Gunnell 52.38a PR West Side

10th Abby Lindhardt 54.05a PR Preston

4x100 Relay

2nd Macie Bloom, Fallon Palmer, Libby Purser, Brytlee Harris 53.74a Preston - A

3rd Letti Phillips, Harley Nielsen, Marissa Clawson, Tommi Henderson 54.00a West Side - A

4th Hayven Holyoak, Sydnee Hatch, Brinley Alder, Lizzie Cole 54.87a Preston - B

6th Izabelle Eldredge, Laney Beckstead, Britta Grimm, Luna Schlegtendol 1:00.39a West Side - B

4x200 Relay

5th Brinley Alder, Samantha Palmer, Brooke Barrett, Lizzie Cole 1:58.78a Preston - A

6th Marissa Clawson, Sienna Fuller, Audry Gundersen, Kynlee Beckstead 1:58.98a West Side - A

7th Brooklyn Beckstead, Cassidy Checketts, Kathryn Christensen, Keziah Westover 2:08.70a West Side - B

4x400 Relay

1st Letti Phillips, Madalyn Barzee, Aubrie Barzee, Johanna Ebert 4:16.13a West Side - A

4th Reagan Bingham, Cassidy Checketts, Malen Crespo, Keziah Westover 4:59.34a West Side - B

SMR 100-100-200-400m

4th Sienna Fuller, Harley Nielsen, Madalyn Barzee, Johanna Ebert 1:58.40a West Side - A

5th Hadlee Gunnell, Kynlee Beckstead, Tommi Henderson, Aubrie Barzee 1:59.19a West Side - B

Shot Put

5th Audry Gundersen 31-04.00 PR West Side

8th Esther Mueller 29-00.50 Preston

9th Anna Burnett 27-09.00 Preston

High Jump

3rd Reagan Bingham 4-08.00 West Side

5th Brytlee Harris 4-06.00 PR Preston

5th Samantha Whiteley 4-06.00 Preston

6th Victoria Hobbs 4-06.00 Preston

Pole Vault

1st Kynlee Beckstead 8-06.00 West Side

2nd Addelin Romney 8-06.00 PR Preston

4th Madalyn Barzee 8-00.00 West Side

8th Luna Schlegtendol 7-00.00 West Side

10th Laney Beckstead 6-06.00 West Side

10th Izabelle Eldredge 6-06.00 PR West Side

Long Jump

3rd Abby Lindhardt 15-02.50 PR Preston

5th Marissa Clawson 14-05.50 West Side

6th Sydnee Hatch 14-05.00 Preston

7th Mazey Parker 14-03.00 PR Preston

9th Libby Purser 14-02.00 PR Preston

10th Kinley Henderson 14-00.00 PR Preston

Triple Jump

2nd Olivia Tracy 33-09.25 SR Preston

5th Tommi Henderson 32-02.00 PR West Side

7th Mazey Parker 31-03.50 PR Preston

