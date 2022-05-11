At the Elsie Bastian Invitational in May 4 in Dayton, Soda Springs topped Preston 100.5 to 100 on the girls’ side. The Pirates took fourth with 89.5 and Aberdeen third at 94.5. The Preston boys edged Soda 104.5 to 104 for first place with Bear Lake third at 80.5 and West Side placed sixth with 62. Ten teams participated in the meet.
Both Preston and West Side have district tournaments this week with West Side at Aberdeen on May 10-11 and Preston at Pocatello on May 12-13.
West Side and Preston athletes who placed in the top 10
Boys
100 Meters
4th Cage Brokens 12.10a West Side
8th Trayce Stone 12.18a Preston
200 Meters
1st Trayce Stone 23.66a PR Preston
4th Brennon Winward 24.39a PR West Side
6th Caiden Leetham 24.52a PR Preston
7th Sam Tolman 24.63a PR West Side
10th Easton Henderson 25.09a PR West Side
400 Meters
7th Jeremy Higley 54.72a Preston
8th Brennon Winward 54.80a PR West Side
9th Harrison Barton 54.89a PR Preston
10th Caiden Leetham 56.12a Preston
800 Meters
5th Bradyn Noreen 2:12.50a PR West Side
8th Joan Blancafort 2:14.58a PR Preston
10th Caleb Gee 2:16.22a PR Preston
1600 Meters
1st Ty Robertson 4:50.92a PR Preston
6th Jacob Cordner 5:07.82a PR Preston
9th Joan Blancafort 5:14.62a PR Preston
3200 Meters
1st Reynger Davidsavor 10:21.16a PR Preston
2nd Ty Robertson 10:30.10a PR Preston
6th Jacob Cordner 11:09.14a PR Preston
8th Noah Conrad 11:39.61a Preston
110m Hurdles
3rd Brennon Winward 16.37a West Side
6th Easton Henderson 17.14a West Side
8th John Anderson 18.46a Preston
300m Hurdles
5th John Anderson 46.18a Preston
9th Jacob Smith 48.02a PR Preston
4x100 Relay
4th Easton Henderson, Colten Gundersen, Sam Tolman, Cage Brokens 47.10a West Side - A
8th Terrell Gundersen, Josef Kroek, Spencer Tolman, McCoy Winward 51.27a West Side - B
9th Hazen Baird, Cayden Carlson, Austin Beagley, Colter Titensor 51.51a Preston - A
4x200 Relay
6th Trayce Stone, Caiden Leetham, Burton Bevans, Harrison Barton 1:39.18a Preston - A
7th McKay Mumford, Owen Nielsen, Neil Roberts, Garrett Taylor 1:45.58a West Side - A
8th Stetson Cleverly, Jordan Sorensen, Anson May, Kai Johnson 1:47.75a Preston - B
9th Spencer Tolman, Corbin Thompson, Samuel Yancey, Koby Telford 1:53.48a West Side - B
4x400 Relay
4th Trayce Stone, Caiden Leetham, Burton Bevans, Harrison Barton 3:45.24a Preston - A
9th Bradyn Noreen, Neil Roberts, Garrett Taylor, Samuel Yancey 4:02.89a West Side - A
Shot Put
4th Arron McDaniel 39-01.00 PR West Side
9th Freeman Sturges 34-11.00 Preston
10th Easton Shurtliff 34-10.50 West Side
Discus
3rd Easton Shurtliff 123-06 West Side
5th Ayden Reynolds 114-09 PR Preston
9th Arron McDaniel 100-00.50 West Side
High Jump
5th John Anderson 5-04.00 Preston
6th Archer Andersen 5-04.00 Preston
10th Lucas Straley 5-00.00 Preston
Pole Vault
3rd Tavin Rigby 11-00.00 Preston
5th Kimball Mueller 11-00.00 Preston
8th Ryan Parry 10-06.00 Preston
10th Jaden Perkins 10-06.00 PR Preston
11th Easton Shurtliff 10-06.00 West Side
Long Jump
2nd Jeremy Higley 19-09.50 Preston
4th Cage Brokens 19-00.50 PR West Side
6th Jaden Perkins 18-06.00 Preston
10th Logan Tracy 17-09.50 Preston
Triple Jump
4th Logan Tracy 39-07.00 Preston
6th Brennon Winward 38-00.00 West Side
Girls
100 Meters
3rd Brytlee Harris 14.01a Preston
5th Libby Purser 14.18a Preston
6th Macie Bloom 14.19a Preston
9th Lizzie Cole 14.39a PR Preston
10th Luna Schlegtendol 14.82a PR West Side
200 Meters
5th Tommi Henderson 28.56a PR West Side
8th Libby Purser 29.37a Preston
9th Brytlee Harris 29.54a Preston
400 Meters
3rd Aubrie Barzee 1:03.54a PR West Side
5th Aurora Mastrangelo 1:05.41a Preston
8th Keziah Westover 1:11.12a PR West Side
800 Meters
6th Keziah Westover 2:42.55a West Side
1600 Meters
3rd Tenley Kirkbride 5:44.75a PR Preston
5th Ashley Scott 5:48.87a PR Preston
3200 Meters
2nd Tenley Kirkbride 12:23.40a PR Preston
4th Ashley Scott 12:27.85a PR Preston
100m Hurdles
5th Letti Phillips 17.36a SR West Side
6th Hayven Holyoak 17.69a Preston
8th Samantha Whiteley 17.88a SR Preston
300m Hurdles
3rd Letti Phillips 50.69a West Side
4th Johanna Ebert 50.72a West Side
5th Hayven Holyoak 51.73a PR Preston
6th Hadlee Gunnell 52.38a PR West Side
10th Abby Lindhardt 54.05a PR Preston
4x100 Relay
2nd Macie Bloom, Fallon Palmer, Libby Purser, Brytlee Harris 53.74a Preston - A
3rd Letti Phillips, Harley Nielsen, Marissa Clawson, Tommi Henderson 54.00a West Side - A
4th Hayven Holyoak, Sydnee Hatch, Brinley Alder, Lizzie Cole 54.87a Preston - B
6th Izabelle Eldredge, Laney Beckstead, Britta Grimm, Luna Schlegtendol 1:00.39a West Side - B
4x200 Relay
5th Brinley Alder, Samantha Palmer, Brooke Barrett, Lizzie Cole 1:58.78a Preston - A
6th Marissa Clawson, Sienna Fuller, Audry Gundersen, Kynlee Beckstead 1:58.98a West Side - A
7th Brooklyn Beckstead, Cassidy Checketts, Kathryn Christensen, Keziah Westover 2:08.70a West Side - B
4x400 Relay
1st Letti Phillips, Madalyn Barzee, Aubrie Barzee, Johanna Ebert 4:16.13a West Side - A
4th Reagan Bingham, Cassidy Checketts, Malen Crespo, Keziah Westover 4:59.34a West Side - B
SMR 100-100-200-400m
4th Sienna Fuller, Harley Nielsen, Madalyn Barzee, Johanna Ebert 1:58.40a West Side - A
5th Hadlee Gunnell, Kynlee Beckstead, Tommi Henderson, Aubrie Barzee 1:59.19a West Side - B
Shot Put
5th Audry Gundersen 31-04.00 PR West Side
8th Esther Mueller 29-00.50 Preston
9th Anna Burnett 27-09.00 Preston
High Jump
3rd Reagan Bingham 4-08.00 West Side
5th Brytlee Harris 4-06.00 PR Preston
5th Samantha Whiteley 4-06.00 Preston
6th Victoria Hobbs 4-06.00 Preston
Pole Vault
1st Kynlee Beckstead 8-06.00 West Side
2nd Addelin Romney 8-06.00 PR Preston
4th Madalyn Barzee 8-00.00 West Side
8th Luna Schlegtendol 7-00.00 West Side
10th Laney Beckstead 6-06.00 West Side
10th Izabelle Eldredge 6-06.00 PR West Side
Long Jump
3rd Abby Lindhardt 15-02.50 PR Preston
5th Marissa Clawson 14-05.50 West Side
6th Sydnee Hatch 14-05.00 Preston
7th Mazey Parker 14-03.00 PR Preston
9th Libby Purser 14-02.00 PR Preston
10th Kinley Henderson 14-00.00 PR Preston
Triple Jump
2nd Olivia Tracy 33-09.25 SR Preston
5th Tommi Henderson 32-02.00 PR West Side
7th Mazey Parker 31-03.50 PR Preston