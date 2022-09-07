Support Local Journalism

The Lady Pirates will host a volleyball tri-match with Bear River and Ririe on Thursday, Sep. 8 beginning at 4:30 p.m. and will attend the West Jefferson Invitational at West Jefferson on Saturday, Sep. 10.

They defeated Grace on Aug. 31 in four sets 25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 25-10.

