Preston tracksters were successful in their quest for a district title last week at Iron Horse Stadium on Pocatello. Both the boys and the girls now have back to back titles after winning the 4A District 5 meet.
The 4A State Track & Field Championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Dona Larsen Park in Boise.
The girls finished with 87 points, Pocatello 67 and Century 24. The boys took first with 76.5 points to second-place Pocatello’s 57 and Century scored 44.5.
In addition, the girls’ team was named the 4A State Academic Champions for Track & Field.
“We are really excited about that,” said Coach Brandon Lyon.
After graduating some very talented athletes last year, the Indians used their depth to score points in multiple events.
“It was a great meet for both teams where we really showed our depth in winning both district titles,” Lyon said. “The kids have worked so hard all year to get to this point and we are excited that the hard work paid off. The kids had a great couple of days and really stepped up in a lot of events. We qualified nine boys and 14 girls to state and many of those athletes qualified in multiple events so we are excited about the representation we will have at the state meet this weekend and look forward to competing there.”
Preston captured gold medals in six events in the girls competition and was led by standout freshman Addelin Romney, who qualified for next week’s 4A State Championships in three individual events. Only the top two performers in each individual event and the top relay team punched their ticket to state, inasmuch as Idaho doesn’t have any automatic state qualifying standards.
Romney beat all comers in the pole vault with her vault in 9 feet, 0 inches, and she was the runner-up in the 200 and 400 meters. The freshman completed the 200 in 27.90 seconds and the 400 in 1:01.67.
“The pole vault’s just exciting because she is just barely learning how to do that,” Lyon said. “I mean, she’s basically been pole vaulting for about two months total. ... And so there’s a lot of growth still there as a vaulter and as a sprinter. She’s a great athlete.”
Akazia Knapp also did well and was triumphant in the discus and shot put with marks of 92-8 and 34-2.5, respectively. Mickayla Robertson earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium, alongside teammate Abby Lindhardt, in the 100 hurdles, plus she was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (49.55). Both Robertson and Lindhardt clocked in at 17.02 in the 100 hurdles.
Elly Jeppsen was triumphant in the 400 (1:00.80) for Preston and teamed up with Riley Ward, Taylor Romney and Hailey Meek to win the 4x400 relay with an impressive time of 4:07.35. Additionally, Romney was the runner-up in the 800 and ran a Cache Valley-leading time of 2:20.55, to boot.
Other Preston athletes who won silver medals individually in the girls competition were Angelie Scott in the 1,600 (5:25), freshman Ellie Nelson in the shot put (31-2.5), Oakley Reid in the 3,200 (11:57), Carly Dunn in the high jump (5-0) and Olivia Tracy in the discus (89-6).
The Lady Indians had several competitors place third in an individual event in Meek (400, 1:01.75), McKinley Scott (1,600, 5:34), Myah Atchley (800, 2:29.15), Angelie Scott (3,200, 12:10), Hayven Holyoak (100 hurdles, 17.40), Victoria Hobbs (high jump, 5-0) Nelson (discus, 87-2), Chakobi Lewis and Madison Wood. Lewis and Wood cleared the bar at 8-6 and shared third place in that event.
Preston showcased its depth in the girls competition by finishing second through eighth in the 1,600, second through seventh in the 800 and second through fifth in the 3,200. The Lady Indians also swept the top four spots in the discus and three of the top four positions in the pole vault.
The Preston boys won five events and were led by senior Brecker Knapp, who was triumphant in both hurdles races. Knapp clocked in at 16.45 in the 110 hurdles and 42.16 in the 300.
Two other Preston boys who punched their ticket to state in multiple individual events were Charles Iverson and Brayker Smith. Iverson was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles (17.03), 300 hurdles (43.49) and pole vault (12-0), as was Smith in the 100 (12.01) and 200 (23.94). Smith was also the bronze medalist in the high jump (5-10).
Kimble Rigby prevailed in the pole vault (14-0), as did teammates Luke Visser in the 3,200 (10:10) and Tyler Lindhardt in the high jump (6-0).Two other Preston boy who traveled back to Franklin County with silver medals individually were Trayce Stone in the 400 (53.94), Garrett Hale in the 1,600 (4:34) and Rhett Larsen in the shot put (valley-leading mark of 45-7.5).
Preston had a handful of other boys finish third in an individual event in Tristan Lyon (400, 54.03), Visser (1,600, 4:40), Reynger Davidsavor (3,200, 10:16), Tavin Rigby (pole vault, 11-6), Nick Nielson (long jump, 19-3.75) and Ayden Reynolds (discus, 111-6).
The boys swept the top five spots in the pole vault and went second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth in the 400, plus had four of the top six performers in the 3,200.
Herald Journal sportswriter Jason Turner contributed to this article.