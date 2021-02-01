The Indians have a slight advantage in the district standings after beating both Century and Pocatello at home last week. They hope to maintain that advantage and secure the top seed in the upcoming district tournament with a win at Century on Friday, Feb. 5. The Diamondbacks will be out to avenge their loss and improve their position. Prior to that game, the Indians will host Highland on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Both games are set for 7:30 p.m.
At home against Pocatello, on Jan. 29, Preston was tied 15-15, after the first quarter and 29-29, at the half. It was tight enough that when Pocatello took a 47-42 lead into the final frame Preston could have been discouraged. Instead, they stepped up and won the game, outscoring the visiting Indians 25-15 in the final quarter.
That final quarter was not without challenges, though, as Pocatello cut a nine-point deficit with less than a minute left, to just two. Pocatello had to foul and Brecker Knapp made it a three-point game. Preston’s defensive effort forced Pocatello to rush a three-point attempt and the home team came away with the rebound and foul shots. Gabe Hammons made both to put the game away, 67-62.
Hammons led the team with 21 points followed by Cole Harris with 20. Brecker Knapp added 11, Braden Hess eight, Treyger Shumway five and Steven Roberts two.
Against Century on Jan. 27, the Indians trailed 11-15, at the end of the first quarter, and 22-30 at the half. While it was not the start Preston wanted, they got the finish they were looking for.
They began building their momentum in the third where they outscored the Diamondbacks 13-10, but it was a stunning fourth quarter that made the difference. The Indians limited Century to just three points in the quarter and put up 18 for a 53-43 victory. Sinking seven of eight free throws in the final minute certainly helped keep Century at bay, snapping their winning streak and handing them their fourth loss of the season.
Harris led the team with 24, Knapp added 12, Hess seven, Rhett Larson and Hammons four each and Shumway two.