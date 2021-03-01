After losing a good chunk of last season’s team to graduation few believed this team would come so far so soon. But here they are. Once again they have proven their mettle and earned a spot in the state tournament for the sixth straight year as well as their fifth district title in the same span. Preston will open the 4A state tournament at noon on March 4 against Twin Falls at Rocky Mountain High School.
“We are excited to being going to the state tournament,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “I thought the boys really stepped up and showed a lot of toughness and determination Saturday. This season all three teams in our conference were really good and deserving to make it to state. Fortunately, we made it through. I’m excited for this team to make it to state and represent our community.
Preston beat Twin twice in the regular season which gives the Indians a little confidence, but that is no guarantee for a win. While they are in a good position Coach Jones knows well that they must bring their best game to advance.
“Twin has some really good guards and some size with a 6’8 center. Most importantly we have to focus on Twin Falls and go a step at a time. Lakeland the champion from the north or Bishop Kelly will also be on our side of the bracket. The boys are really coming together and playing their best basketball of the season and we will give it our best shot.”
It was do or die for both teams on Feb. 27 in Pocatello with both the district title and a state berth on the line. Preston took an early lead and came away with both, winning 65-50.
Preston went on a 7-0 run to start the game and maintained it throughout. Leading 17-13 at the end of one. In the second quarter Pocatello came back strong and gained a 28-26 advantage which Preston cut to 28-29 before a three by Gabe Hammons at the buzzer put Preston back on top, 31-29.
After that Preston never trailed though Pocatello fought back to within two, 37-39, midway through the third quarter after being down by six. Preston didn’t let up and made it 51-43 to start the fourth.
In the end, Pocatello had to foul and unlike the previous game, Preston made their foul shots and took care of the ball down the stretch for the win.
Hammons finished with a game-high of 23 points. Brecker Knapp chipped in with 12 points, Cole Harris 10 and Braden Hess nine. Harris and Knapp combined for 20 rebounds, and out-rebounded Poky 18-4 in the second half, and by 20 in the contest.
In Preston on Feb. 25 the Indians faced off against Pocatello and could not best their scrappy rivals. Fortunately for Preston, the 73-76 loss was not the final straw.
Six lead changes in the first half ended with a 13-4 run by Preston to give them a 34-26 advantage. Their momentum continued after the break, but the visiting Indians were able to cut the lead to 44-47, before the home team answered and extended their lead again, outscoring Pocatello 8-2 to end the quarter 55-46
Preston extended that lead to 66-56 with 4:30 left on the clock when Druw Jones scored four straight points, but Pocatello did not quit and it paid off in spades. Preston went cold and the visitors rallied for a 13-0 run, including three threes to take the lead 69-66 with less than two minutes remaining. Though they had some opportunities, the home team could not convert and Pocatello lived to play another day.
Gabe Hammons led the team with a career-high 28 points. Knapp added 11 points, Harris added nine, Hess and Jones six each, Treyger Shumway five and Rhett Larsen and Steven Roberts four each.