Of three games against Century last week Preston's baseball team won two. They also split a doubleheader with Shelley and hosted Bear Lake on April 20, for a doubleheader (score unavailable at press time). The Indians finish the week on the road Saturday, April 24, at Twin Falls starting at 12 p.m.
In Shelley, on April 16, Preston started off well. One run in the third inning and another in the fourth gave Preston a 2-0 lead, but Shelley tied with one run in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Indians pulled away again in the sixth with two runs, and then secured their victory with four more in the top of the seventh.
Tate Greene threw a complete game in the opener for Preston, striking out six. Ashton Madsen and Trevyn Hadley drove in two runs apiece
Unfortunately for the Indians the nightcap was just the opposite. The Russets took an 8-0 lead with six runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Preston was able to plate one run in the sixth and one in the seventh but it was not enough to overtake the early Russet lead. Shelley who went on to win it 9-2
Davon Inglet gave up eight runs (two earned) in 2 2/3 innings. Preston committed eight errors in the game, giving the Indians 13 miscues on the day.
A few days of chilly weather with wind, snow and some rain coincided with Preston’s three games against Century but the typical spring weather did not deter either team.
April 14 was a doubleheader. The game started off with the Diamondbacks plating two runs in the first inning but Preston answered with three for a 3-2 lead.
Four runs in the top of the fourth gave Century a 6-3 lead. Preston’s rally in the fifth was short-lived and only produced one run.
Trailing 7-4 at the top of the seventh, the Indians allowed four more runs and were only able to plate one on their turn at bat, leaving them with an 11-5 loss.
Century only had five hits but nine Preston errors gave them the edge they needed to win. Ashton Madsen and Justin Inglet both had two hits and scored twice. They each had a double as well, while Inglet also hit a triple for the Indians, who recorded eight hits.
Preston used three pitchers, who combined for 11 strikeouts, but issued seven walks and hit three batters.
In the nightcap Preston got their bats going early to hold a 7-0 lead at the top of the fourth. Century finally answered in the top of the fifth with three runs, but the game ended due to lack of light, with Preston ahead 7-3.
Preston played their district opener on the road on April 13, and defeated Century 6-1. The Indians picked up a 5-0 lead after the first two innings and made the most of Century’s nine errors.
Braden Hess single and tripled for Preston, and Ashton Madsen doubled. Chayse Oxborrow, Zeth Groll, Tate Greene and Madsen all pitched for the Indians in order to keep their pitch counts down for the doubleheader the next day. They limited the Diamondbacks to four hits and two walks, and struck out six.
Inglet led Preston with two hits, scored a run and had two RBIs. Seven different players scored for the Indians. Zeth Groll picked up the win on the mound with one strikeout and one walk.