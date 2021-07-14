Kara Titensor has been named the 2020 CASA Volunteer Advocate of the year for her work with abused and neglected children in the child protection court system. Titensor began her work with the Court Appointed Special Advocate Association in the sixth judicial district in 2019. Since that time she has served several children and is always willing to travel long distances to advocate for kids in rural areas.
“It's a great community cause ...and it helps watch out for those kids,” said Titensor’s husband, Fred. “She wakes up every day and makes it a key focus,” said Fred. “She just stays right on them, and she is very organized. She can make a difference and she does a really good job of that.”
Titensor was born and raised in Cokeville, Wyoming on a cattle ranch with her seven siblings. After high school she met Fred at Utah State University. Six years and two children later, she earned her bachelor’s degree in family and human development. She and Fred then had two more boys, so soccer, snow skiing, wakeboarding, biking, hiking and gallons and gallons of milk fill their days.
The CASA program is so thankful for Kara’s tireless work on behalf of some of our community’s most vulnerable children, said Connie Flatten, of CASA.
CASA’s mission is to support effective volunteer advocacy for the best interest of abused, abandoned and neglected children in the 6th Judicial District, and ensure every child a safe, permanent and nurturing home. Training is provided for every volunteer and staff is ready and prepared to support the volunteers in their advocacy. Volunteers serve children throughout the 6th Judicial District, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power Counties, and volunteers are needed in each of those areas. Persons interested in volunteering as Titensor has, may contact CASA’s executive director, Jared Marchand, at 208-232-2272 or info@casa6id.org.