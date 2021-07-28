Celia Dixon has come a long, long way to make her home in Preston.
Her story starts out 7,394 miles from Preston. She was raised on a rice farm in the Philippines. She attended school and started her family there. Ten years ago last week, she and her four children were cheering for her husband as he played in a soccer match when he collapsed on the field. His heart had given out and in an instant, their world was upside down.
The new widow spent the next several years taking care of her growing children by making food and selling it through the fence to school children, she said.
Eventually, she decided she would like to meet someone new, and signed-up on a single’s website. When her current husband, Ernest Dixon, noticed her, however, she wasn’t interested in replying. One of her sons had been in an accident, and taking care of him was all that mattered to her at the time.
Ernest, whose roots are in Preston, had traveled to the Philippines with the idea that he would retire there from a career in computer technology. As he began his new life, he visited several local websites looking for new friends. When he saw “the woman in the blue shirt,” he decided he had to get to know her.
So, although his first emails went unanswered, he persisted until Celia finally decided she had the time to respond. Eventually, they decided to have lunch together. As he learned about the loss of her husband, he commented that he was of a faith believed that family members could be together after death.
That information piqued her interest and she began attending The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with him and a pair of missionaries — one of which is now living in Cache Valley and remains a good friend. When Celia decided to be baptized, her parents, sisters and children came to support her. Soon, April followed her mother and became a member of the church, as well.
Ernest and Celia’s friendship continued to grow, and her daughter, April, noted the obvious and asked him if he was going to be her new father. But then his health required attention in the United States.
For the next year, the couple would visit several times a day through Skype and Magic Jack telephone. Eventually, they decided they wanted to be married. Ernest started the paperwork required to allow Celia and her children to come to the U.S. and decided they would start their new life in Preston, where his grandmother, Myrtle Serena Alder Dixon Anderson (1884-1967) and his father, Alfred Alder Dixon, (1910-1984) had been raised.
By the fall of 2017, the paperwork for travel visas for Celia and her two youngest children, April and Clint, had been completed. Ernest met them at the airport in Los Angles. The first thing they did was head to a courthouse to obtain a marriage license. The next day they were married in the Los Angeles Temple, and began their journey to Preston.
The following spring, he made good on a promise to April, and legally adopted her.
Since that time, “we have been constantly working on paperwork and applications with the United States Customs and Immigration Office,” said Ernest, so Celia could become a U.S. Citizen.
With Ernest’s help, she studied U.S. history and learned about the country she hoped to belong to. The test she had to take was a worry, but she passed without a problem, beamed Ernest.
On June 20, Celia and several other immigrants traveled to Boise where they recited an oath of allegiance as new citizens of the United States.
“I love living here,” she said. “I am happy because I love him,” she said of Ernest. “I’m grateful he loved doing that for me,” she said of his help navigating the paperwork required for her to immigrate, then become a citizen.
“I had an opportunity to change my life when I met him. I am glad I have my two kids with me,” she said. “This is a new chapter in my life. I’m blessed to meet him.”
Since arriving in Preston, Celia’s son, Clint, who had attended two years of college in the Philippines, has been able to finish his degree in accounting at Idaho State University, and April has graduated from Preston High and has begun taking college courses online through BYU-I. They, like Ernest, work for a call center from home and Celia works for Casper’s.
Although she misses the food from the Philippines and the daily shopping she used to do as she prepared food to sell, she said she has adjusted just fine. “I like the culture. This place is nice,” she smiled.
Her children, both those living with her and her two boys, their girlfriends, and a grandson, hope they too can become residents of the United States.
It will be two years before Clint and April can apply for citizenship, but that is their goal. Celia has been back to visit her sons in the Philippines, as well as her father and sisters, but she hopes for the day her older sons and their families can join them.
“The paperwork is hard and the wait may still be long, but we have already started preparing,” said Ernest.