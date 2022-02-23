The Indians are hoping to have a good showing at the 4A State wrestling tournament in Pocatello at the Holt Arena on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 with a total of 12 grapplers heading to the tournament.
After winning the 4A District 5 title on Feb. 16 for the first time in at least 17 years, Preston qualified six grapplers for the state tourney: Emery Thorson as the #1 seed at 182, #2 seeded Caigun Keller (152), #2 seed Micah Serr (170) and 5th seeds for Tavin Rigby (132), Jaden Perkins (160) and Parker Bodily (195).
As district champions in their respective weight classes they automatically qualified for state.
Keller and Thorson were also district champions a year ago and Keller has a third district title from his freshman year.
In addition, the Indians picked up six more at large qualifiers over the weekend. Quinn Bradford 145, Aiden Cox 170, Micah Perry 220, Brandon Lindhardt 220, Luis Herring hwt and Gentry Geary hwt.
At the district tournament, which was held in Preston, the Indians scored 288 points to second place Century's 256.
Dima Dyer (98), Max Erickson (106), Dustin Pearce (126), Quinn Bradford (145), William Owen (152), Aiden Cox (170), Kiet Abbott (182) and Micah Perry (220) all finished second for the Indians with Bradford, Abbott, Cox and Perry winning true second-place matches.
In third place Preston had Noah Conrad (113), Clay Bradford (138), Tayden Edwards (145), Freeman Sturges (195), Brandon Lindhardt (220) and Luis Herring HWT.