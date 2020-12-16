The Indians continued their season on the road with wins over Blackfoot and Shelley before attending the Marsh Valley Invitational over the weekend. They host Logan and Grace tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. and travel to Malad on Friday, Dec. 18-19 for the Malad Invitational.
“This was a pod tournament where the kids got a lot of matches but there were no placements or team scores kept,” said Coach Doug Higley of the Marsh Valley Invitational. It was a great tournament for getting experience. We wrestled some of the best wrestlers in the state. The only wrestler for Preston who went undefeated was Emery Thorson 170. Overall, I felt good about the way we wrestled.”
About 20 teams participated in the tournament and in addition to Thorson’s outstanding performance, Caigun Keller won four of his six matches and Brayden Weisbeck three of his six.
In Blackfoot on Dec. 9, the Indians came away with a 42-39 team win over Blackfoot and beat Shelley 60-24 far a 9-0 duel meet record on the season. Brayden Weisbeck 132, Jonathan Seamons 160 and Emery Thorson 170 were all undefeated at the meet.