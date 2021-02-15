The Indians suffered one of their few team losses at home against Century on Feb. 11. They travel to Century for the 4A District 5 tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Only the first place team and six other grapplers will qualify for the state tournament. Those six will be determined by their overall record.
The team score was 51-27 but Preston had some good matches against the Diamondbacks. Tavin Rigby(120), Caigun Keller (145) and Jonathan Seamons (152) all won their matches by fall while Brayden Weisbeck (132), earned an 8-7 victory for the Indians. Emery Thorson (170) lost to defending state champion Easton Millward.
Of the five exhibition matches, Preston won four. Sylus Critchlow (132) over Will Leavitt (Century) by decision 13-8, Parker Blaylock (138) over Roan Ticknor (Century) by fall, Jaden Perkins (152) over Gus McGowan (Century) by technical fall, and Micah Peery (195) over Kelrith Walters (Century) by fall.