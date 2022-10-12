The Indians host the annual Preston Invite at the Preston Golf and Country Club this Wednesday, Oct. 12. The girls run at 4:15 p.m. and the boys at 4:45 p.m.
In the Varsity A division at the annual Bob Conley Invitational on Oct. 6 at the Portnuef Wellness Complex in Pocatello, the Preston girls won the 16-team field with 66 points, Thunder Ridge was second with 117, Highland third at 129, Pocatello fourth with 133 and Rigby fifth with 143.
The girls were led by Maren Leffler who finished eighth overall with a time of 19:36. Elly Jeppsen was 13th (19:48), Myah Atchley was 15th (19:52), Bethany Moore was 17th (19:54), Angelie Scott was 18th (19:56), Ashley Scott 20th (19:57) and Tenley Kirkbride was 22nd (20:07).
“Our pack time today was 21 seconds which is a season best,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “That is impressive that they run in such a tight pack. The girls are running great and winning some big meets! Corin Leffler was second in the JV meet with a time of 20:21. Oakley Reid was third (20:43) and Tess Nelson was 4th (21:15). The girls JV team was second behind Skyline.”
There were 109 runners in the girls Varsity A race, and 110 in the boys Varsity A field.
The Preston boys finished ninth as a team with 228 points out of 16 teams. Idaho Falls took first with 54 points followed by Skyline at 101, Star Valley with 105, Highland in fourth with 133 and Pocatello fifth at 143.
Luke Visser led the Indians with a 14th place finish and a time of 16:44 for the fastest time by a local athlete. Ty Robertson was 33rd (17:19), Tristan Lyon 48th (17:46), Jacob Cordner 65th (18:11), Porter Campbell 68th (18:15), and Druw Jones was 71st (18:20). Top JV boy was Rhett Schumann who was 45th (19:17).
