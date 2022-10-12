Support Local Journalism

The Indians host the annual Preston Invite at the Preston Golf and Country Club this Wednesday, Oct. 12. The girls run at 4:15 p.m. and the boys at 4:45 p.m.

In the Varsity A division at the annual Bob Conley Invitational on Oct. 6 at the Portnuef Wellness Complex in Pocatello, the Preston girls won the 16-team field with 66 points, Thunder Ridge was second with 117, Highland third at 129, Pocatello fourth with 133 and Rigby fifth with 143.

