The Preston girls took third place in the championship division at Border Wars at Valley Regional Park on Saturday. (Left to right) Elly Jeppsen, Maren Leffler, Tenley Kirkbride, Ashley Scott, Angelie Scott, Myah Atchley, Oakley Reid.

 Photo courtesy of TYLER JONES

Up next for the Preston cross-country teams is a trip to Eagle Island State Park in Boise on Saturday, Sep. 24th, where they will run at the Bob Firman Invitational.

There were teams from Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico that competed at Valley Regional Park in Salt Lake City for the Border Wars. The Preston girls finished third overall in the championship division with 133 points. The top five teams were fifth place Cedar City (158), fourth Weber (142), second Springville (76) and first place Mountain Ridge (56).

