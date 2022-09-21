The Preston girls took third place in the championship division at Border Wars at Valley Regional Park on Saturday. (Left to right) Elly Jeppsen, Maren Leffler, Tenley Kirkbride, Ashley Scott, Angelie Scott, Myah Atchley, Oakley Reid.
Up next for the Preston cross-country teams is a trip to Eagle Island State Park in Boise on Saturday, Sep. 24th, where they will run at the Bob Firman Invitational.
There were teams from Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico that competed at Valley Regional Park in Salt Lake City for the Border Wars. The Preston girls finished third overall in the championship division with 133 points. The top five teams were fifth place Cedar City (158), fourth Weber (142), second Springville (76) and first place Mountain Ridge (56).
Preston’s Tenley Kirkbride finished 23rd overall with a time of 19:38 and Angelie Scott was 24th 19:40 to lead Preston. Maren Leffler was 26th(19:47), Myah Atchley 30th (19:53), Elly Jeppsen 35th (20:01), Oakley Reid 48th (20:10), and Ashley Scott 49th (20:12).
“The girls ran great today against some of the biggest schools in Utah and competed well,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “Our pack time was 23 seconds which is great. They run in a tight pack and when one comes in you know the others are right behind, which makes our team strong. Corin Leffler finished 3rd (20:48) and Bethany Moore 4th (20:53) in the freshman race.”
The boys were led by Luke Visser’s fourth overall finish in the boys varsity race with a time of 16:25. Ty Robertson was second in the junior race with a time of 17:09. Jacob Cordner was 27th (18:13). Tristan Lyon was 24th (18:03) in the senior race and Burton Bevans ran a season best 18:20 finishing in 33rd. Porter Campbell finished 10th in the freshman race with a time of 18:32.
“The boys ran a lot better today,” Jones said. Most of them ran season best times this week and hopefully we can improve this next week.”