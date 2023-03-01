...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Sweetzer Summit, Rockland,
Holbrook, Holbrook Summit, Malad, Malad Summit, Preston, and
Thatcher.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Druw Jones challenges the defense of Parker Smith and gets his shot up and over.
A 15-4 lead midway through the first quarter dwindled to one (15-14) by the end of the quarter in the loser out contest for the 4A District 5 title between Preston and Pocatello on Feb. 25 in Pocatello. It was a great start but Preston could not hold on to it and ended up losing by the biggest margin yet between the two teams this season. The loss ended Preston’s season. Despite being ranked as the number three team in the state behind Hillcrest and Pocatello, the Indians will not be playing in the state tournament.
“I am proud of the boys,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “They had a tremendous season and accomplished some great things. Preston ended the season 17-8 and was ranked 3rd in the state rankings all season. The boys battled all season and fell short in the district title. It’s tough being in a three team conference and only getting one bid to state each year. I would really love to see the state expand the state tournament like it has in football to sixteen teams so more teams have an opportunity to make it to state. Right now, it’s all based on district representation and the size of your district. I would love to see the best teams at state not just representation. It is what it is and unfortunately, we only have one spot and Pocatello earned that spot.”
After the first few minutes it was all Pocatello. The Indians battled hard but trailed 17-29 at the half and never recovered. They could only pare the deficit by one in the third quarter and finished with a 35-53 loss.
Tate Hess led the team with 10 points followed by Druw Jones with seven, Wil Hamblin with six, Cam Hobbs five and Kade Lords and Cruz Harris three each.
“I thought we had some great moments and beat some teams that are in the state tournament “, Jones said. “We beat Bishop Kelly, Twin Falls , Blackfoot , 5A Highland twice and Pocatello this year and only lost to defending state champion and favorite Hillcrest by 6 points. We had some great wins against Utah teams Logan, Bear River, Mountain Crest , and Grantsville.”
At home against Pocatello on Feb. 23 Preston could have clinched the district title and state berth with a win but five 3-pointers in the first quarter by the Thunder gave them a 19-10 lead and the Indians never really challenged it.
Preston closed the gap to five near the end of the second quarter, but Pocatello’s Julian Bowie got two quick buckets leaving Preston trailing 22-31 at the half. A third quarter where nothing seemed to go right pushed that deficit to 30-45 going into the fourth.
The Indians finally got their offense going in the final frame and scored 22 points but did not get enough defensive stops to close the gap.
Tate Hess knocked down all eight free throw attempts on his way to 20 points for the Indians, who got 11 points from Druw Jones, eight from Cam Hobbs and seven off the bench from Kaden Larsen. Jones accounted for three of his team’s four 3-pointers.
“We had a great group of five seniors who worked hard and set a great example for our underclassmen,” said Jones. “Cam Hobbs, Tate Hess, Kade Lords, Wil Hamblin, and Kaden Larson all had some great moments and left in all on the court and they will be missed. The season didn’t end how we wanted it to, but they have a lot to be proud of and I’m proud of them for their effort and determination. I big thanks to my assistant coaches Matt Shumway, Derek Wadsworth, Kyle Larson, Bailey Beckstead, and Josh Blaisdell for all of their time and dedication. Also, thank you to the managers, cheerleaders, Phi Dels, Band, Student Body, administration, trainer, and the community and fans for all of their support. It was great to see all the Preston Blue everywhere we went. Thank you Preston!”
