A 15-4 lead midway through the first quarter dwindled to one (15-14) by the end of the quarter in the loser out contest for the 4A District 5 title between Preston and Pocatello on Feb. 25 in Pocatello. It was a great start but Preston could not hold on to it and ended up losing by the biggest margin yet between the two teams this season. The loss ended Preston’s season. Despite being ranked as the number three team in the state behind Hillcrest and Pocatello, the Indians will not be playing in the state tournament.

“I am proud of the boys,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “They had a tremendous season and accomplished some great things. Preston ended the season 17-8 and was ranked 3rd in the state rankings all season. The boys battled all season and fell short in the district title. It’s tough being in a three team conference and only getting one bid to state each year. I would really love to see the state expand the state tournament like it has in football to sixteen teams so more teams have an opportunity to make it to state. Right now, it’s all based on district representation and the size of your district. I would love to see the best teams at state not just representation. It is what it is and unfortunately, we only have one spot and Pocatello earned that spot.”


