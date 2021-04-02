Annual energy cost adjustment
As part of its annual energy cost adjustment, Rocky Mountain Power proposes a 1.1 percent decrease overall for customers in its 2021 annual energy cost adjustment. Typical residential customers using 800 kilowatt-hours per month would see a decrease of approximately $9.00 on their annual electricity bill.
“Rocky Mountain Power is committed to bringing the best value to our customers for their hard-earned dollars,” said Tim Solomon, regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power in Rexburg. “As a provider of one of the most essential public services, we’re pleased to pass on to customers the lower costs of providing service. This annual adjustment continues to ensure Rocky Mountain Power customers always pay some of the lowest prices in the nation for the energy they need.”
The annual energy cost adjustment mechanism is designed to track the difference between the company’s actual expenses for fuel and electricity purchased from the wholesale market, against the amount being collected from customers through current rates. If actual costs are lower, the amount is returned to customers on their monthly bill. During the past year the company’s energy-related expenses decreased by $7.8 million. Pending commission approval, the changes would take effect June 1, 2021 with the following impact on each rate schedule:
Residential Schedule 1 – 0.8% decrease
Residential Schedule 36 – 0.9% decrease
General Service Schedule 6 – 1.1% decrease
General Service Schedule 9 – 1.2% decrease
Irrigation Service Schedule 10 – 1.0% decrease
Commercial & Industrial Heating Schedule 19 – 1.0% decrease
General Service Schedule 23 – 0.9% decrease
General Service Schedule 35 – 1.3% decrease
Public Street Lighting – 0.4% decrease
Tariff Contract 400 – 1.3% decrease
Tariff Contract 401 – 1.3% decrease
The public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposal as the commission studies the company’s request. The commission must approve the proposed changes before they can take effect. A copy of the company’s application is available for public review on the commission’s website, www.puc.idaho.gov, under Case No. PAC-E-21-09. Customers may also subscribe to the commission’s RSS feed to receive periodic updates via email.
The request is also available at the company’s offices in Preston at 509 S. 2nd East. It can also be made the Idaho Public Utilities commission at www.puc.idaho.gov.