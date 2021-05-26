At the 4A state track meet in Boise on May 21-22, the Preston boys team finished 6th and the girls 10th overall.
“We had so many great performances by the kids over the weekend,” said Coach Brandon Lyon. “With five school records, 10 top five performances, and a state champion, you can’t ask for much more than what the kids gave at the state meet. It really put a cap on a great year.”
Taite Priestley was the only first place finish for Preston. He now holds the state title in high jump with a mark of six feet, four inches despite his knee injury.
“We are really proud of Taite for fighting through the knee injury all season to reach his goal of becoming a state champion,” Lyon said. “Not many athletes could have battled through what he did and still experienced the success he did.”
The success of the team this season will not soon be forgotten with seven new school records set over the course of the season.
Angelie Scott in the 1600 (5:09.97) and the 3200 (11:11.11), Taylor Romney in the 800 (2:16.28), Sam Jeppsen the 1600 (4:19.34) and 3200 (9:19.65), Benson Palmer in Pole Vault (14’6) and the Boys 4x800 (Dawson Leffler, Edison Leffler, Garrett Hale, Sam Jeppsen) with 8:13.01.
“With both teams winning the district championship it is a testament to the hard work that the athletes put in all season,” Lyon said. “We saw great improvement throughout the course of the season. We have a great group of seniors that we will lose. They were great leaders and will be sorely missed. But, we have a great group of underclassmen and we look forward to continuing to improve and having more success in the future.”
Top 8 placers state:
Elly Jeppsen — 3rd, 400m, 59.01
Taylor Romney — 2nd, 800m, 2:16.28 — SCHOOL RECORD
Angelie Scott — 6th, 1600m, 5:09.97 — SCHOOL RECORD; 5th, 3200m, 11:11.11 — SCHOOL RECORD
Mickayla Robertson — 7th, 100mH — 16.46
Akazia Knapp — 3rd, Discus, 108’1
Cole Harris — 6th, 400m, 51.32
Sam Jeppsen — 2nd, 1600m, 4:19.34 — SCHOOL RECORD; 5th, 3200m, 9:31.38
Brecker Knapp — 5th, 110mH, 15.85; 5th, 300mH, 41.99
Taite Priestley — 1st, STATE CHAMPION, High Jump, 6’4
Benson Palmer — 2nd, Pole Vault, 14’6 — TIED SCHOOL RECORD
Kimble Rigby — 7th, Pole Vault, 12’6