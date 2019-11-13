Production Technologies Inc., of Logan, Utah, is relocating to Preston, and bringing with it about 30 new jobs that are well above the median income for Franklin County,” said Calvin Sharp, owner of the company and resident of Franklin County. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median income level in Franklin County is $51,583.
“With the help of Mayor Mark Becksead, Shawn Oliverson, Preston City Council and other folks involved, we are making this a reality. We hope to break ground before the end of the year,” said Sharp.
According to Sharp, the company was considering two other locations for its expansion, but the officials in Preston City worked diligently to overcome obstacles to their move.
The company was created to help solve problems for manufacturers, and helps with anything from powder coating to metal fabrication to 3D modeling/printing, composites/ molding and business solutions. Perry Holton, of Franklin, is the company’s controller and project manager.
Sharp said he looks forward to finalizing paperwork so the company can begin the move. At that time, more information will be available, he said.