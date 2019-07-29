Pioneer Elementary principal John Scovill is getting a new office ready for the new school year. It has been moved to the west end of the hall from where the office has been since the school was built.
School officials felt student safety could better be served by creating an office from Mrs. Seamons’ room. The hallways on either side of the office are secured by locked doors that can be opened electronically by the secretary.
The district has also finished a new playground for the Pioneer Elementary students.
In other parts of the district, work continues as well. A bid has been let to Hansen Glass to build a glass wall separating the front doors of Preston High School from the main hallway as a means of increasing security in the building.
A temporary wall will be built in the Oakwood Elementary to block off the fourth grade pod from the rest of the school. That division will allow construction work to proceed while school is in session. Approval from the county inspector was the last hurdle before construction could proceed.
The district is planning an open house once the projects are completed.
“People will be very impressed with what has been done,” said district board member Brooke Palmer.