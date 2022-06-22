The June 13 meeting of the county commissioners kicked off with an update on the courthouse and Derek Christensen was presented with an IAC Scholarship and congratulated by the commissioners.
The courthouse addition/remodel continues to progress with cement scheduled to be poured soon and walls should go up the first part of August assuming the steel arrives on schedule.
Mark Gilbert submitted the 2023 ambulance budget and noted they had already received over 300 calls this year. Part of that budget will be covered by grants.
An MOU between the Idaho Department of Juvenile Correction and Franklin County was approved. The agreement allows the state to cover to cost of some treatments when the juvenile is not covered under Medicaid.
Molly Beseris came to request the county consider rejoining the 4-County Alliance for the 2023 year. The alliance received a grant but needs matching funds from the counties and received an award letter of support after she and Preston City {span}Economic Development Specialist/Assistant Planner {/span}Shawn Oliverson described the benefits and of the program and the proactive work Beseris is doing to bring opportunities to Franklin County.
Troy Moser and Travis Ashby submitted the Abatement Budget for Fiscal Year 2023 and Stuart Burbank discussed the changes in cost and the need for different chemicals for areas with resistant mosquitoes which are beginning to show up.
The Leading Idaho Local Bridge Program was also discussed concerning grants to repair four bridges in the county. An MOU was approved as was Resolution #06-13-2022-A concerning local highway jurisdiction.
An Idaho Transportation Department Quit Claim Deed deeding 20 acres in Riverdale to the county was approved along with the Direct Communications Internet Contract. The contract provides double the coverage of the old contracts combined for the same price.
Resolution #2022-06-2022-B was approved transferring 434,000 out of the ARPA funds for the courthouse to provide adequate space for social distancing.
The Herd District Committee has changed slightly at the original appointee was unable to serve and the cattlemen appointed Yance Bosen instead. Tracy Moser was chosen as the fifth member of the committee.
As director of Preston Youth Football under WFFL, Vic Pearson requested support from the county to help the program begin replacing equipment, specifically helmets which have an expiration date and must be retired in 2023. The program currently serves about 120 youth from 4th through 8th grade and hopes to add a third grade team as well. The commissioners approved a donation of $3000 to the football program for equipment.