In a video message on March 26, the President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a call for a worldwide fast. President Russell M. Nelson is not the first to issue such a call.
The most recent was in 2005 when Gordon B. Hinckley asked members to fast for victims of a tsunami that struck Southeast Asia on Dec. 26, 2004. A 9.0 magnitude earthquake caused the tsunami which killed more than 220,000 people.
There were two others in 1985. President Spencer W. Kimball called on Church members to fast for those in Ethiopia experiencing a severe famine. Contributions from the two fasts raised millions of dollars that were used to provide help for the Ethiopians.
Though a church wide fast does not happen often, the global pandemic has been deemed serious enough by the First Presidency to warrant such a response. Currentlythe entire world has been affected in some way by the fast spread of COVID19.
President Nelson’s message of hope and his invitation to fast extends beyond church members to all who wish to add their support, regardless of their faith. The call to fast has been shared in great numbers on social media and for the most part is receiving a positive response.
“As a physician and surgeon, I have great admiration for medical professionals, scientists, and all who are working around the clock to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Nelson said in his video message. “I am also a man of faith, and I know that during these challenging times, we can be strengthened and lifted as we call upon God and His Son, Jesus Christ — the Master Healer. “
“I invite you to join with me in a worldwide fast — for all whose health permits — to pray for relief from the physical, emotional and economic effects of this global pandemic. I invite members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints everywhere, along with our many friends, to fast and pray this Sunday, March 29. Let us unite our faith to plead for physical, spiritual, and other healing throughout the entire world.
“The Lord understands the feelings you are experiencing. He loves and cares for you, as I do, too,” said in a video recording of the invitation.
Leaders of the Franklin Stake had also invited its members to fast for the common cause of healing and unity among its members, as well as for leaders of the church, the states and nations and medical researchers to have help in combatting COVID-19.