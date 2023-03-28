Just days before murder defendant Lori Vallow-Daybell's murder trial is to start, the state last week filed a response to her January claim of an alibi.
Vallow-Daybell is charged with the murders of her two children, J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. She is currently awaiting her jury trial to be held April 3. Vallow-Daybell is being held at the Ada County Jail.
In January, Vallow-Daybell, through her attorneys, claimed she had an alibi when her children were murdered and for when Tammy Daybell died. Tammy Daybell was the first wife of Vallow-Daybell's fifth husband, Chad Daybell. He is also charged in Tammy Daybell’s death as well as in the deaths of Vallow-Daybell's children.
In the January filing, Vallow-Daybell's lawyers, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, wrote that the children were with Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, when they died.
“Lori Vallow was in her own apartment in Rexburg, Idaho, when J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan died in the apartment of Alex Cox in Rexburg, Idaho,” they wrote. “Defendant was with Melanie Gibb, David Warwick, and/or Chad Daybell.”
Tylee Ryan was last seen on Sept. 8, 2019, following a Yellowstone National Park trip she took with Vallow-Daybell, Cox and J.J. Vallow. The last known sighting of J.J. Vallow was Sept. 23, 2019.
Vallow-Daybell married Chad Daybell Nov. 5, 2019, in Hawaii, two weeks after Tammy Daybell was murdered on Oct. 19, 2019. She died at the Salem home she shared with Chad Daybell and their five children.
In January’s filing, Archibald and Thomas wrote that Vallow-Daybell was not in Idaho when Tammy Daybell was murdered.
“Lori Vallow was in Hawaii when Tammy Daybell died at the home of Chad Daybell in Salem, Idaho. Defendant was with Melani Boudreaux and/or Audrey Barattier,” Archibald and Thomas wrote.
In last Wednesday’s filing, the state wrote that Vallow-Daybell's “Notice of Alibi” came in late. In the state’s “Request for Discovery” on June 15, 2021, it had requested a written notice of the defendant’s alibi. In the motion, the state asked that Vallow-Daybell tell where she was at the time of the crimes and to provide witness names.
The state said that Idaho Code required Vallow-Daybell to provide her alibi within 10 days. Shortly after the state made the request, Vallow-Daybell's case was postponed, and her time frame to respond didn’t start until April 11, 2022.
“She was subsequently arraigned on April 19, 2022,” wrote the state. “The defendant did not provide her Notice of Alibi to the State until January 5, 2023.”
In its filing, the state writes evidence showing Vallow-Daybell participated in the crimes of murder, conspiracy and grand theft.
“Further, the state intends to call the named, and previously disclosed, witnesses or admit the following, previously disclosed evidence in its case in chief and in rebuttal to refute the defendant’s claim of alibi.”
In other Vallow-Daybell trial news, her attorneys will be presenting jury questionnaires to potential jurors this week in Ada County. Vallow-Daybell's trial is scheduled for Monday.
Vallow-Daybell was recently transported to Boise where she is being held at the Ada County Jail. Vallow's fifth husband Chad Daybell also is charged in the murders of the children as well as the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.
Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce recently severed the joint trial of Daybell and Vallow. Daybell’s trial has yet to be rescheduled. Boyce also recently took capital punishment off the table as a penalty for Vallow's alleged crimes. She now faces up to life in prison.
In the filing, Vallow-Daybell's attorneys tell potential jurors that there is no “right or wrong” answer to any of the questions.
“Citizens in our community have and are entitled to hold different views and perspectives on many topics, and the same holds true for jurors,” they wrote. “You will be treated with dignity and respect, and (we) simply ask you to provide honest and complete answers.”
In the questionnaire, Archibald and Thomas write that any questions they ask about potential jurors' feelings and opinions about punishment does not mean Vallow is automatically guilty of any crime.
“She is presumed by law to be innocent,” they said. “This questioning does not mean that (we) think she is guilty, or that the attorneys … expect her to be convicted. This questioning is required by law in every trial in which the prosecutors are seeking the imposition of a death sentence.”
Archibald and Thomas wrote that they would ask jurors about their feelings concerning a possible life sentence with no chance of parole or probation.
“We must ask questions of prospective jurors at the beginning of a case about all possible events no matter how remote they may be,” wrote Archibald and Thomas. “This is the only opportunity we have to ask jurors questions. You are not to draw any conclusions about the case or the evidence from the fact that we are asking you about punishment before there has even been a trial to determine whether she is ‘guilty’ or ‘not guilty.’”
The lawyers also wrote that should Vallow be convicted in her children’s murders, the law is satisfied with a life in prison penalty.
“A juror has the lawful authority to assign the ‘weight of life’ to any one mitigating circumstance if he or she wants to do this,” they wrote. “Each juror makes a personal moral decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.